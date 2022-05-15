SYRACUSE — For the second time in as many days, a single-vehicle crash has claimed a life in Kosciusko County.
At 3 p.m. Saturday Jeremy Weaver, 41, Milford, was driving a 2017 Ford C-Max westbound on CR 1300 N., West of Syracuse.
"For an unknown reason, the Ford crossed the center line, exited the south side of the roadway and struck a fence, fatally injuring Weaver," a Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office news release stated.
Miller, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Kosciusko County Coroner, Turkey Creek Fire Territory, and Milford Fire Department also responded.
Also on Saturday, at 4:38 p.m., in Elkhart County, Hailie Humfleet, 19, was injured in four vehicle accident which took place on Lake Shore Drive east of C.R. 4. The third and fourth vehicles involved were parked when the first one involved went off the south side of the road, colliding first with a mailbox and then with the second vehicle, which then collided with the read of the third, parked vehicle.
John Fitzgarld, 19, the driver of the first vehicle, was cited for distracted driving. No other injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
- Rickie Stevens, 60, 405 Maple Court, Goshen, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Friday on charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine, after police responded to a reported theft in progress. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jaylaun Williams, 18, 5576 Aspen Avenue, Portage, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle, after a Goshen resident reported his vehicle had been stolen from his residence. Williams was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail
- Alejandro Diaz, 22, 104 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun and operating while intoxicated at 12:25 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Brian Kern, 37, residing at 109 E. County Line Road, Apt. 3, Syracuse, was arrested on charges of shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance at 10:56 p.m. after officers reported to WalMart on Lincolnway. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.