A Milford man was arrested by Goshen police Friday at 2:05 p.m. after a vehicle chase from Goshen to Milford.
The police report states Emmanuel-Ryan Kwabena Collier, 37, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and warrants from Elkhart County.
The incident began when police received a call that a man was attempting to burglarize a house at 1601 S. Eighth St. and a responding officer spotted a black truck that had reportedly been described by a witness.
Brittany Na Teshia Wilson, 27, 809 W. Blain Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:03 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft and on a warrant from the city of Elkhart. The arrest was made at Market Centre.
Wilson was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Bryan Nateren Barahona, 24, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Lincoln Ave. by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Nicole Drinsky, 37, 519 New York St., Apt. 3, was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 9:45 a.m. on a charge of criminal trespass at 1080 S. 11th St. She was released at the scene pending a court date, according to a Goshen police report.
THEFTS
Gregory Shieder told Goshen police a theft occurred from storage locker at 2019 Eisenhower Drive on Friday.
Jonathan Gonzalez of Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday someone stole and used his debit card.
Adam Johnson of Goshen reported to Goshen police Saturday that someone stole the license plate from his vehicle while it was parked in the 1000 block of South 11th St.
VEHICLES BURN
Goshen police report a vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of Doug’s Alignment, 2456 Elkhart Road at 5:13 p.m. Friday. The fire spread to a second vehicle. Both vehicles were unoccupied.
HOUSE FIRE
Goshen police reported they responded to a house fire in the 900 block of South 10th Street at 7:08 p.m. Friday. Police said the occupants had evacuated the house prior to their arrival
GUN FIRED
Goshen police received a report at 5:11 p.m. Friday that someone shot a handgun into the air at Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road. The police report did not offer any information on a suspect.
VANDALISM
A woman from Edwardsburg, Michigan reported to Goshen police Friday she was involved in a verbal altercation with another female, who was not known to her, and the incident resulted in minor damages. The incident occurred at 2633 Ponderosa Court. The police report did not state what was damaged.
ASSAULTS
Timothy Stump of LaGrange, reported to Goshen police Friday at 11:01 he was battered while attending a car meet near the Kroger store along Chicago Avenue.
