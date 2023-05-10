MILFORD — There will be a new face at the Milford Clerk Treasurer’s office end of the month.
At Monday’s Milford Town Council meeting the new deputy clerk treasurer was introduced, and at the recommendation of Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall the council approved the hiring of Renda Loetz.
Loetz is taking the place of Shanna Maust, who retired and whose last day was May 4. The council officially accepted the resignation of Maust at the meeting, too.
The council also approved hiring Kelly Angle for assistance and training until Loetz could start at a rate of $30 an hour. Loetz is scheduled to begin her new position May 22.
In a related matter, the council approved the purchase of a new computer, software, licensing, etc. at a total cost of $2,002 from Micro Byte.
Gall also announced there will be no garage sale maps this year due to the staffing changes in the office.
New cameras approved
The council approved upgrading the security system at several locations.
At the utility shop they’re upgrading the modem and router at a cost of $1,403 and at the wellhead one modem and five cameras will be added at a cost of $3,177.35 and at the Waubee Lake beach a modem and five cameras at a cost of $3,769.33.
Water, Streets and Park Superintendent Steven Marquart said the Internet at the beach is “very poor” so updating these cameras will be ‘Great for security” and will protect the water supply.
There was a lot of discussion about replacing cameras at the wastewater plant with some of the cameras they’ll be removing from the wellhead and the council went back and forth but finally decided since American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used they should get new cameras at the sewer plant too at a cost of $2,769.
Council President Doug Ruch made the motion to “provide state of the art security” from Micro Byte.
Fire and Police
The council heard from Brian Haines, an officer in the Milford Fire Department that they were obtaining quotes for an upgraded tornado warning system, but they also needed to do a study to determine the best locations.
“The current location is less than a half mile apart,” Haines said.
They tabled the item until the cost of the study is known. Haines also asked about the status of the town’s purchase of a new fire truck because prices are increasing as is the lead time — currently to 3 ½ years.
Council Member Kenneth Long said he had two issues — one being the fact that the replacement schedule between the town and the township is too close and the other is coming up with the funding.
“Right now that fund has $550,000 so we have a $400,000 gap,” he said. “We haven’t forgotten about it.”
For the police department the council approved several items including the repair of the air conditioning in the Dodge Durango at a cost of $1,627.74 from Jake’s Service in Milford. They approved the annual Cloud storage from the body cams at a cost of $4,320 with Midwest Public Safety and approved seeking a grant for water filled barricades through the state Homeland Security.
Town Marshall Derek Kreider said the water filled barricades could be used at events like Milford Fest and Food Truck Fridays but also other places where barricades are needed. The grant is 100% paid.
Kreider told the council they’ll be setting up their tent and providing photo ID and digital fingerprints at no charge to parents at Milford Fest and also at the Food Truck Fridays.
There was discussion about when and whether they should ask for donations to cover the cost of ink and the ID cards. The council decided they shouldn’t solicit donations at town events but when working with other organizations or out of town it was okay to ask for help with the cost of supplies.
Kreider said Milford Police Department is the only organization in the county with the Kidprint system.
In other business:
• Approved the renewal of the Chore Time Brock tax abatements. One began in 2014 and the other for the conference center in 2021 — both abatements are for ten years.
• Approved requests from Tracy Burke of the Waubee Lake Association to have music at the kayak poker run June 10 from 1-5 p.m. and to hang a banner the week before. Also to have a glow float July 3.
• Approved having Beer & Slabaugh clean out stormwater outfall and replace 40’ of pipe at a cost of $14,000.
• Approved the two year agreement with USI Consulting for PASER update at a cost not to exceed $8500. Beth Johnson with USI was present.
• Heard from Ben Logan, director of Kosciusko County Habitat for Humanity, introduced himself and said they’d be interested in any homes that were in bad shape that they could rehabilitate.
• Heard there were 174 visitors to Spring Clean up Days and that broke a record.
• Heard Memorial Day Parade will be May 29 with a 9 a.m. lineup. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and entrants should enter off Ind. 15 to Emeline St. and they will be directed. Signup sheets are available at town hall or on the website.
• Heard the town received Community Crossing grant in the amount of $205,176.16 and bids will be advertised May 17 and May 31 with bid opening June 12.
• Approved street lights at North Park and Sixth Street at a cost of $15,376 from NIPSCO.
• Heard there are four homes still non-compliant after being warned about cleaning up property. The council approved fining $100 a day and will ask the town attorney to send a letter informing them.
• Approved a quote from ESRI for GIS service for one year at a cost of $1,205