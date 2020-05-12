MILFORD — Milford Town Council members heard an update on the $8 million C.R. 1300 North Extension project and the benefits to the town at Monday’s meeting. The council met in public for the first time since the COVID-19 emergency declaration went into place, but they practiced social distancing Monday, and held the meeting at the community building and limited the number of attendees to 25.
Steve Moriarty, superintendent with Kosciusko County Highway Department, told the council they’ve been attempting to get the project done for about eight years. He said being awarded a grant from the recent Local TRAX Rail Overpass Program for rail safety improvements is allowing the project to finally begin. The county is the grant recipient and Moriarty said rather than the 20% required match, the county put in 23% in order to increase its chances. Moriarty said the decision-makers liked the location of Milford in the northern part of Kosciusko County and with the two railroads connecting.
The project entails designing an overpass to carry Main Street over the railroad and will connect Old 15 with new Ind. 15. Benefits for Milford include more businesses coming to town because of easier access. He said the need for the project is to alleviate traffic congestion, motorist delays and safety concerns as well as improving overall mobility.
The project will entail closing three railroad crossings — North Street crossing and South Street crossing in Milford Junction outside of the town limits, and Fourth Street in town. The project will also upgrade the First Street crossing, making it safer with lights and gates.
Moriarty said there are several steps to the project, The first phase is engineering and design, then environmental study, right of way permitting and the second phase is construction.
“We’re in stage one and it's nearing completion,” Moriarty said.
He said they’ll bid the project in 2021 and construction is slated to begin in 2022. Moriarty said the C.R. 1300 North project will be one of the first two done.
“This is a big victory for the county and the town of Milford. I think this will increase business. To be awarded this (grant) is very rewarding; so many put in for it from all over the state. This is the biggest project I’ve ever worked on,” Moriarty said.
Council member Kenneth Long asked about the criteria to determine which crossings should be closed. When Moriarty said less traffic, Long disputed that and stated there are 22 houses on the east side of the tracks on Fourth Street versus only six on Emeline Street. He said he felt closing Fourth Street would limit access for police and fire.
Moriarty said he wasn’t sure exactly what the criteria was but that two engineering firms agreed those three crossings would have the lowest impact.
“By closing those three crossings, the overall improvements and benefits from the overpass will outweigh any inconveniences of closing Fourth Street,” he said.
“When we wrote the letter of support for the project, it was for two crossings — when did it change to three?” Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall asked.
Moriarty said it was originally designed for three crossings and indicated later that three crossings helped get the funding.
Council member Robert Cockburn disagreed with Long about Emilene Street, and said there were a lot of school buses using that crossing.
“There’s more than one reason why none of them should be closed, so I just want to understand the line of thinking,” Long replied.
Dan Brown, president of the Milford Redevelopment Commission, said the commission met earlier that day and approved supporting the project.
“It has tremendous impact on our north industrial park — it’ll be good for the town and good for the Syracuse-Milford corridor. The county did an outstanding job competing for this.”
Council President Doug Ruch, also a member of the redevelopment commission said, “Change happens — it’s how we embrace change. This entire project needs to be embraced. For a town our size to get something this big on our northern boundary is phenomenal.”
HOUSING STRATEGY
The council approved a memorandum of understanding between Kosciusko County Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO), Milford Redevelopment Commission and the Town of Milford for a workforce housing strategy.
Alan Tio, of KEDCO, explained the countywide housing initiative and that there’s market potential throughout the county for workforce housing. Right now supply is not meeting demand. Tio said Milford is well situated to take part in this strategy.
Tio said they have access to $1 million from the state and Zimmer Biomet will match that amount. KEDCO will find one or more sites in town that would be good for housing development, complete the due diligence, site studies, etc and find a developer.
Brown said the redevelopment commission approved the memorandum of understanding, part of which includes establishing a steering committee with a member of the redevelopment commission, Tio and a member of the town council. Brown said it’ll probably take some upfront money from the council because they’re unsure if redevelopment money could be used for the planning process. He said they may need $25,000 from the town, which will be matched by the state, to allow pre-development to get started.
Gall said ideally the $25,000 would be paid back from redevelopment or the developer. Long asked if it would be all single-family housing and Tio said it didn’t have to be, they could work with what the town wanted. Long responded that he wanted it to be single-family.
“This is one way for the town of Milford to take control of the process rather than someone deciding — it’s also a way to get the preliminary work done and get the private sector competitive,” Brown said.
At the meeting, they were just looking for a council representative for the steering committee. Long volunteered to be a member of the steering committee representing the council.
POLICE DEPARTMENT RAFFLE
Council approved plans for a police department raffle for the police reserves. The money raised will go for police reserve uniforms and other necessities. There will be 1,200 tickets, which will be sold at $20 each and, if five tickets are purchased, they will receive a bonus ticket for a drawing for $500 cash. Among other raffle prizes are a selection of firearms.
Town Marshall Derek Kreider said raffle winners have to be 21 or older and legally able to possess a firearm. The winner will undergo a background check and guns will be picked up at a local gun dealer. After the meeting, Kreider said they have to get the gaming licensing so he thinks tickets will go on sale at the end of June and can be purchased from police reserve officers.
RE-OPENING PLANS
Gall presented re-opening plans for town hall and the community building, including guidelines for all town employees. Those guidelines include mandatory monitoring of one’s health and doing self-checks. Employees should check their temperature before they come to work and, if need be, the town will supply thermometers for this purpose. They will also supply masks and gloves and ensure that high-contact surfaces are disinfected frequently.
Both town hall and the community building will open May 24 or whenever stage 3 begins if that date should change. Gall said they’re putting in protective measures such as a sneeze guard in the clerk’s office and a hand sanitizing station near the front entrance.
Gall said that since they won’t be holding Milford Fest this year, she’s been getting lots of questions about garage sales. After some discussion, it was decided that garage sale permits will be waived during Memorial Day weekend as it has been in the past. Anyone wanting a garage sale permit before May 24 may do so by appointment.
The Memorial Day parade has been canceled. The fire department decided to go ahead with their ribeye sandwiches as a way to thank the community. They’ll be serving the sandwiches via drive-through at the fire department and will accept a free-will offering.
CAR CONCERT
Tricia said one of the Milford Fest entertainers asked the festival committee about doing a car concert since the festival was canceled. The concert would be in front of town hall with the opportunity of some downtown food establishments providing carhop services. They would plan to hold the car concert at 1 p.m. Saturday and it would last from 60 to 90 minutes at the most.
She said they’re still working out details but wanted to make sure the council wasn’t against it. Cockburn said, “Go for it!”
In other business, council:
• Approved continuing of CTB’s tax abatement.
• Approved the town attorney and town code violation enforcement officer meeting with Ron Davidhizer and his attorney to see what could be worked out as far as the code violations on Davidhizer’s properties.
• Heard that the fire department’s air packs arrived two weeks ago and they expressed thanks again for everyone’s help.
• Approved purchasing two aerator drives from Middlebury Electric at a cost of $7,365.38.
• Heard the street department received quotes for replacing rear brakes for an International dump truck. Quotes received include from McCormick Motors, Nappanee, for $3,194.12; Jakes Auto Service, Milford, for $1,887.97; and Rush Service, Milford, for $1,490.20. Council approved Rush Service as the low quote.
• Approved Gall and Long as delegates for the Milford Comprehensive plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.