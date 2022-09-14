MILFORD — Milford Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall presented the proposed 2023 $2.8 million budget at Monday’s town council meeting during a public hearing, but the public remained mum on the topic.
Gall explained the $2,799,383 budget amount included the $354,672 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the town plans to spend in 2023. The total budget without the ARPA funds is $2,444,711.
The general fund, which includes the clerk’s budget, police and parks, is $979,206, which is a 3.76% increase over last year’s general fund of $943,680. The town is once again requesting the maximum levy. The levy is an 11.87% increase over 2022.
The motor vehicle highway fund (MVH) is budgeted at $467,055 — a 9.28% increase over 2022 and local roads and streets remain unchanged at $50,000. The expected tax rate is $1.262 per $1,000 of assessed value. The council will adopt the budget at the next meeting.
DAVIDHIZAR LAWSUIT
Attorney Jay Rigdon reported the town was successful with the Davidhizar lawsuit, which determined the town was within its rights to issue a condemnation on the properties. In response Ron Davidhizar’s attorney filed a motion to correct errors, which is the first step in the appeals process.
“Right now we have the right to proceed,” Rigdon said, but added he wanted to wait for the ruling on the latest motion.
Long wanted to know if they should post a sign stating the properties were condemned and Rigdon said they could, but they don’t have to. He said the next step is getting quotes on demolishing the two homes on Kenwood and Maple Streets.
Ron Davidhizar was at the meeting and said he had a person interested in the property at Kenwood. He wants to fix it up and live there. Davidhizar said the person would do the work and he’d pay for materials and then he’d work on the Maple Street property. Davidhizar claimed neither property was in terrible shape and suggested they “save time and money” and see if the man come through. Davidhizar said the person already mowed the lawn and it’s “on the way to becoming a comfortable home.”
Rigdon told the council no response is necessary and any settlement would have to come through Davidhizar’s attorney.
MASTER UTILITY STUDY
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers was present to get approval on the Office of Community Rural Affairs consultant agreement for a master utility study.
Robarge said the contract allows them to proceed with the water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure study. He said about a year ago the firm talked about the possibilities of grants and this OCRA grant is one of the fruits of that discussion. He said the agreement had also been reviewed and approved by OCRA and the town attorney had a copy.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the town,” Robarge said.
The contract amount is $93,000. After the meeting, Gall said they received a $90,000 grant from OCRA with a $10,000 match.
Robarge also reported to the council Commonwealth’s recommendation for water meters. He said he and Utility Superintendent Steven Marquart and others sat in on presentations from three water meter manufacturers. Robarge said going over the criteria they came up with, the Mach 10 meter by Neptune “met all 12 of the different criteria so we recommend moving forward with Neptune.”
Council member Ken Long asked how much refitting would be needed in individual homes. Robarge explained that was one of the criteria and the meter should fit in existing settings with no or minimal refitting. He said the meter is able to be installed vertically or horizontally. He said they were aware there were some hard-to-reach places and places where the signal is not strong so this meter has the capability to install an antennae.
Accuracy over a 20-year period was also part of the criteria, as well as after the sale service. Robarge told the council, “The feedback we got on that was excellent.”
Gall said she really appreciate having Commonwealth there. “They really listened to us instead of coming in with pre-conceived notions," she said. "They were super knowledgeable. It was a good process.”
The council didn’t take any action on the recommendation.
FIRE & POLICE
Fire Chief Virgil Sharp reported a few hoses and nozzles failed during testing, but it was much better than in the past. He also reported the town pumper “almost had a catastrophe as the battery was about to explode.”
He said it looked like it was the original 20-year-old battery. He asked the town to reimburse the $191.67 for air conditioner repair and $540.39 for a new battery. The council approved. President Doug Ruch abstained.
There was also discussion about financing as the means to pay for a new truck.
In other fire department news, the council approved having the clerk pay the fire department insurance at a cost of $7,596.
In the police department, Marshal Derek Kreider received approval to pay additional costs for upfitting the new police truck. There were several items that added up to $205.63 over the original quote. They also approved an additional $724 for decals, printer and running boards.
Ruch asked Kreider to do a traffic study for speeding on Main Street to the fire station and report back at the next meeting and also to check on parking issues on the corner of the intersection of West and Fourth Streets.
UTILITIES
The council voted to continue tabling the Wheeler Brothers invoice for pond closure. They asked to get a manifest of each load of sludge removed.
Streets, Water and Parks Superintendent Steven Marquart reported US Sign did a street study for the town, including among others pavement specifications and markers, American with Disabilities Act ramps, multi-use trails and more. He said it would be useful to those who want to do curb cuts, etc. to show how it should be done.
Ken Long questioned if they needed an ordinance and town attorney Rigdon said if they’re not imposing a fine they don’t. The council accepted the standards.
Since the old truck didn’t sell at Polk’s Auction the council asked Marquart to check into advertising costs. The council approved six new tires and alignment for a 2007 dump truck at a cost of $1,188 from Price’s Auto.
Marquart said the next fall clean will be held Sept. 22-24. On Sept. 22 and 23, the hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 24, the hours will be 8:30-11:30 a.m.
All items need to be taken to the utility building at 600 N. Main St. They will not take televisions, computers, tires on rims, nothing that contains freon, oils, paints, solvents or any other hazardous waste. Marquart said the clean up days are for those living in town limits only.
In the water department, the council approved paying an invoice from Beer & Slabaugh for $2,250 for a water leak on James and Fourth Streets. They also approved purchasing a new spare booster pump for the chlorine injections from Living Waters at a cost of $3,733.
Marquart reported the next hydrant flushing on Oct. 5-6.
For parks department, the council approved purchasing a new well storage tank at the park from Fisher & Sons at a cost of $2,550. They’re purchasing one large fiberglass tank instead of the three small metal tanks that are now there.
Marquart wanted to publicly thank Pam Dwyer for helping the park department with weeding the flowers this season.
In other business, council members:
• Approved having Kosciusko Area Planning continue administrating the flood plain program.
• Approved renewing the town’s health insurance. Lisa Frazetta Manning said there was no increase this year.
• Heard a presentation from Alan Tio of KEDCO, about previous and upcoming plans.
• Approved the street sweeping contract with INDOT for the town to sweep .09 miles of Ind. 15 a minimum of twice a year and INDOT pays the town $325 a year. Gall said it’s a four-year contract.
• Set Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
• Approved closing of the clerk’s office on Oct. 10 and rescheduling the town council meeting normally scheduled for that Monday to Tuesday Oct. 11 at 7 pm.