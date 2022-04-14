MILFORD — A brief moment of current events discussion is what gave Cheryl Van Laeken and her fifth-grade class the idea to bring happiness into the world.
“I had heard on the radio about a hotline a class in California had started,” she explained. “They called the line and I asked them if they would be interested in starting their own phone line.”
With help from her father who works at New Paris Telephone, Van Laeken’s class had the phone line connected on March 10 and was live on March 15 with a cascade of call options and a plethora of phone calls in no time.
“They have been so excited,” Van Laeken said of her class. “We had WDNU and WSBT come to see them within two days of when the phone went live. It’s really cool to see them excited. They can’t wait to hear people say, ‘I called your phone line’ or get a random email. We’ve got several random emails from people thanking them for doing the project.”
Calling the “When Life Gives You Lemon’s, Call a 5th-Grader” hotline will result in an automated system answering, with five transfer options: ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th-Grader?,’ pep talks, jokes, advice or inspirational quotes, or kind words. There is also a sixth option that directs to the Spanish version. Each transfer features at least five prerecorded kind messages by children of the class.
Students are divided by table groups to come up with each transfer option, which are changed about weekly using Van Laeken’s cell phone. She said it takes no time at all and the reception of the project is more than worth it.
“We’ve been blown away,” Van Laeken said. “I had a man from Maine email me last week and he runs a little radio show and stumbled across our phone number and called it live on the radio. I’ve been reading these emails to the kids when they come in and they love it. I think it’s important to teach them about doing something nice for others.”
Other radio stations, including national syndicates, have also checked the phone line including the local Brittany Bailey of B100, NPR, Bob & Tom. It’s been such a hit that Van Laeken is considering not only keeping it updated over the summer, but incorporating it into future fifth-grade classes.
“They were like, ‘It’s OK if next year’s fifth-graders take it over,” she recalled. “In my own head, I’m thinking I have a plan to get these original kids back to share some quotes.”
We’re hoping to update it weekly.
“They want to keep doing it throughout the summer,” she said. “They’re just so excited and I love to see them excited for something good.”
The “When Life Gives You Lemon’s, Call a 5th-Grader” hotline is 574-832-4965.
