MILFORD — No comments were made during the public hearing, about a grant the town is applying for and hoping to receive, at Milford’s Town Council meeting Monday.
Deputy Director Zack Dripps from Michiana Area Council of Government (MACOG) gave an overview of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) grant. If approved, the town would receive $90,000 from OCRA and the town’s contribution would be $10,000 for a master utility study.
No one from the public commented according to Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall and the council later passed a resolution authorizing the application and matching grant.
Milford Fest Dispute
According to Gall, Tom Beer of BAJA (Beer & Jessup Amusement) Amusement was present with concerns about a local downtown business, Made on Main, hosting vendors in a parking lot next to the festival.
Gall said the owner of that business, Angie Deak, was present as well. She received permission from the owner of the lot to have approximately 12 vendors in the lot as a sort of makers market. Gall said Beer asked about insurance and also weighing down tents.
The council asked Deaks to provide insurance information and ensure that the tents would be weighted down. Gall reported there was “lots of discussion” on this topic and that the parties left and returned later in the meeting expressing that no understanding had been reached.
Community Building Concerns
Dr. Stanley Strycker and his wife Helen Ann, representing Kiwanis and Marcy Haab representing Milford Lions brought concerns about the community building to the council.
Strycker said they wanted to see renovations made to the building because they feel it reflects poorly on the community and a number of people want to consider fundraising or securing grants so the renovations can be made. Strycker also offered to serve on a committee. Gall said she would invite him to attend the next meeting. She also shared that a Kiwanis member wanted to find grants the town could apply for and Gall asked that if so the information be brought to her.
The council agreed that renovations are needed and it was discussed at budget time, but that had a matter pending they needed to attend to first—the closing of the wastewater pond. Gall said they know that will be a large expense but it’s unknown now how much. She said the town has been under contract to have that work done for over a year and the town is supposedly next on the list.
New Officer
A new officer, Don McCune, was hired and approved by the council and Gall swore him in to office Monday. Marshal Derek Kreider informed the council that Travis Base left the department as a full time officer but wanted to remain as a part time officer. The council approved that and later approved ordinance 2022-6 amending the salary ordinance since McCune, with his experience, was coming in to the department at the higher end of the salary matrix at $47,000 a year.
In other business, the council:
• Heard the town received a grant in the amount of $978,400 from Indiana Department of Transportation Rural Call 2027 for trail from the town to Waubee Lake Park.
• Passed an ordinance to add a handicapped parking spot in the community building parking lot with a fine of $250.00 a day for violators, effective April 11, 2022.
• Heard a presentation from Erin Rowland, Kosciusko County CASA and the town issued a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Milford.
• Approved a quote from Mr. Rooter for $4,029.29 to redo indoor water lines at the fire department.
• Approved a quote from Evapar for repairs at the wastewater treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $3,837.
• Approved an authorization to proceed with work by USI to create standards for streets and curbs for the town not to exceed $8,000.
• Heard spring cleaning days will be Aug. 21-23—items can be brought to the utility building at 600 N. Main St from 8 am-4 pm Thursday and Friday and 8 am-noon on Saturday. Only residents within the city limits can take advantage of this service.
• Approved Evapar maintaining town generators annual agreement at a cost of $4,599
