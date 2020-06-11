MILFORD — Security at two town facilities will be enhanced in the future.
The Town Council approved the purchase of security systems for the well field and recycling center and the town park. Water, Streets and Park Superintendent Steve Marquart said they received three quotes for the system for the well field and recycling center. Micro Byte submitted a quote for $1,612.98 plus eight hours labor for a total of $2,404.98. Bontrager Security’s quote was $3,794.55 and Cottage Watchman’s quote was $2,667.33.
Marquart said he called KC Recycling about moving the sign so cameras can be mounted on it and be able to group the bins closer together for better security. He said the system is wireless and can be viewed on an app on phones.
The council approved purchasing the system through Micro Byte.
Marquart also received quotes from the same three companies for a security system at the park and Waubee Lake. Micro Byte submitted quotes for both wired and wireless systems but the wireless was $9,238, Cottage Watchman’s quote was $11,447.65 and Bontrager Security’s quote was $18,393.
The council approved purchasing the wireless system from Micro Byte. Council Member Ken Long thought it wise to purchase the systems through the same company and he said maintaining safety in those areas is vital.
HOUSING INITIATIVE PARTNERSHIP
Alan Tio, Chief Executive Officer of Kosciusko County Economic Development Corp. returned to the Council meeting Monday night to ask council members to sign a memorandum of understanding to help fund the development of new housing.
Tio introduced the housing initiative last month and the council appointed council member Kenneth Long to represent the council on a committee and the town's redevelopment commission appointed Chairman Dan Brown to the committee. The three men met and went through the draft of the MOU.
Tio explained that they worked together on a pre-development project and “developed the framework for how we work together to develop one or more sites for housing.”
Brown said at the redevelopment commission meeting that morning they made an additional change to give the council another touch point of whatever project is developed. The term was also extended from 12 to 24 months.
Brown reiterated what they were asking council to approve. “This is an agreement for pre-development service assisting with location, land and identifying a developer. They’re asking the town to contribute $25,000 to be matched by KEDCO.”
The council approved the memorandum of understanding and Ruch said, “This project is of interest to the town, especially with (the news) of the expansion of Polywood and knowing they’ll be bringing workers in and they’ll need a place to live.” Polywood manufactures plastic outdoor furniture in nearby Syracuse.
MORE PROJECTS
Tio also wanted the council to be aware of other initiatives beside the housing initiative offered by KEDCO. An entrepreneurship initiative offers small business relief loans with zero interest for up to 24 months. Loans can be up to $10,000.
The other part of the entrepreneurship initiative is a Summer Innovation Series, which offers six hour-long Zoom sessions to help build businesses with innovative approaches, whether it’s with a new product, new service or a unique way to approach one’s business. The sessions will start June 24 and there is a fee.
The third program is a talent initiative. KEDCO has partnered with TMap in Indianapolis, which helps to develop talent pipelines by recruiting using LinkedIn and other sources. Tio said Kosciusko County is the first in the state to partner with them. He said, for example, if they find 20 people willing to relocate and two get hired from company A, KEDCO will capture the other 18 and work with other companies to place them.
Tio said, “With COVID19 we’re hearing people are looking into moving to smaller communities.”
Also as part of the initiative is a dual career initiative where if they place one member of a couple they’ll work to find a job for the spouse or partner as well.
“We want them both to be happy,” he said.
Information about these initiatives are on KEDCO’s website at www.kosciuskoedc.com
PROBLEM PROPERTIES
Town Attorney Jay Rigdon gave a report on two properties owned by Ron Davidhizar at 605 Kinwood Drive and 105 Maple St. that town building inspector Tom Bulger recommended for condemnation in March.
Rigdon reminded the council that Davidhizar and his attorney suggested giving them the chance to deal with the issues before litigation ,“So we took them up on it,” Rigdon said and met with them.
Rigdon said after the meeting Bulger inspected again and said there has been some improvement that indicated efforts are being made to deal with the issues. Rigdon suggested scheduling a hearing for 90 days giving them the chance to continue making improvements. The council agreed.
In other business the council:
• Responded to a notice on a public hearing by the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals. John and Julie Ward want to put in a concrete plant and supply store and move a driveway. The council expressed safety concerns with traffic coming off and on the Ind. 15 overpass.
• Approved ordinance 2020-3 transferring funds. The clerk will transfer $61,402 from the wastewater construction fund to wastewater bond fund, transfer $5,967 from wastewater depreciation to wastewater operating and move funds from the riverboat fund to the community building non-reverting fund, which has a negative balance.
• Advised Marlin Miller, who was present for input on his potential plan to purchase the Lakeland Rehabilitation Center building and turn it in apartments, to put a plan on paper and present it to the area plan commission.
• Heard there will be police presence at the lake during the weekends.
• Approved rehiring Sergio Soto as a reserve officer.
• Approved $5,223.75 in sidewalk and curb work.
• Approved the clerk attending clerk school virtually on June 18 at a cost of $100.
• Scheduled the first of budget meetings with department heads on June 23 and June 24.
