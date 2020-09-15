MILFORD — A resident's request to raise chickens in his backyard was rejected by the Town Council Monday night.
Scott Gingerich asked the council for a variance to allow him to have chickens at what will be his residence at 215 S. Main St. He said he planned to fence in his backyard and side yards. He requested the variance for 12 chickens, but would likely have six to eight chickens.
Council President Doug Ruch said the town, “had a merry-go-round with livestock before” and he said his feelings were, “To put it bluntly, if you want to live on a farm, live on a farm — if you want to live in town, live in town.”
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall said the ordinance states a person can fill out an application and request a variance but she can’t find an application form. There was a lengthy discussion about another party who apparently has had chickens in town limits for two years and what has and what should be done about it. Gingerich asked if there was anything he could do to set the council’s mind at ease — obtain letters from neighbors for example.
Council Member Robert Cockburn admitted he’s known Gingerich since he was 5-years-old but said the council reviewed the issue of chickens in town awhile back and, “I don’t see a reason to change.”
Council Member Kenneth Long agreed with the other council members. Ruch said if they’re saying no to a new request, they need to send a letter to the person who is keeping chickens without permission.
Town Attorney Jay Rigdon said he could compose a letter giving the offender 10 days to get rid of the chickens and state they will be charged $10 a day per animal and failure to comply will result in litigation.
Since Gingerich didn’t make an official request, the council members didn’t take formal action, but they did approve Rigdon sending a letter to the other party.
Also during public comments, Jay Urbin asked the status on the Ron Davidhizer properties. Rigdon told him there was a hearing scheduled for the end of the month and the building inspector was going to do another inspection before then. He said at the prior inspection it looked as though some work had been done. Urbin said there was nothing done at the Maple Street address other than putting in a new window.
“How long are we going to keep smacking his hand? There’s got to be something the town can do, I’m tired of him skating by,” Urbin said.
Council Member Kenneth Long agreed and said, “Everything we’ve done follows the law in respect to what we can do.”
He then asked Rigdon about the process for getting a property condemned. The attorney explained the past process and said they needed to wait until this hearing.
STREETS, WATER AND PARKS
Streets, Water and Park Superintendent Steven Marquart reported a number of water lines that need replacing due to leaks. Many of them are on dead ends. One line at Emeline from James to E Street has a 2-inch galvanized line and the cost to make it a 6-inch line and add a fire hydrant is $49,400. That line has had several leaks. He reported three others and the costs with a total cost of $123,421.
Marquart said he’s pushing these now because there will be a 10 percent increase in cost on pipes beginning Oct. 1. Gall pointed out they don’t know yet the cost of the emergency repair on a well that caused a water emergency.
Long told Marquart, “Right now we don’t have the money for this so I can’t say yes.”
Long said he’s $70,000 over the available funds in his budget.
Marquart said he also received a quote from Super Seal for several streets from past projects that need to be fixed for a total of $6,206. Gall suggested that cost be taken from the local roads and streets fund and the council agreed.
Ruch suggested taking the other project to the redevelopment commission to see what it could do.
ASSET MANAGEMENT
Gall reported several items, including a quote from Commonwealth Engineers for asset management plan for $25,000 that would only be two-thirds of the cost with the final one-third financial. She said a water asset management plan is needed to obtain funds from the State Revolving Fund, but they’re not at the point where they can apply for such loans. She explained an asset management plan is meant to last 20 years while a water or wastewater rate study should be done every four-five years.
Higgins suggested they do the water/wastewater rate study, which would tell them of any upcoming projects and the cost. Armed with that information, they could decide further steps. The rate study would cost between $7,000-$9,000.
Ruch said, “Unfortunately in the past the water and wastewater study was only as good as the information given. Jim has shown his worth to the town; I think he’ll give us a comprehensive study — he’s a great asset to the town.”
The council approved having Higgins do the water and wastewater rate study.
BUDGET HEARING
Members of the public had other things on their mind to bring to the council Monday night and didn’t comment on the $2.2 million proposed 2021 budget during the public hearing.
Gall presented the budget to those present for the public hearing — the council plans to adopt the budget at its Oct. 13 meeting.
The proposed 2021 budget is a $25,838 increase over the 2020 budget or a 4.1% increase. Gall pointed out last year the increase was 6.8% over the year before.
The estimated tax rate per $100 of assessed value is 1.186 — .20 more than the actual 2020 tax rate. But as Gall pointed out, the 2020 estimated tax rate was 1.21 and the actual was .98, so she expects this year’s tax rate will be less than the estimated as well. She told the public present the tax rate is based on assessed valuation and the assessed valuation used last year was $51,171,763 but the actual was $64,198, 536. The estimated assessed valuation this year is $54,568,706, so she assumes the actual will be higher.
She shared the general budget is $870,494 but only $422,012 comes from property taxes. The motor vehicle highway fund is $496,579 and redevelopment (TIF) is $225,000.
There were no questions or comments from the public on the budget and no action was taken. Gall said after the meeting that most of the budget increases are due to wages, benefits and insurance.
In other business:
• Approved allowing a senior fitness class to take place at the community center on Tuesday mornings at 10 at no charge.
• Approved ordinance 2020-06 for no parking on the north side of Emeline Street from Ind. 15 to Main, except on Sundays and holidays.
• Approved a Kiwanis request to allow Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm and also set Trick or Treat hours at the same time, subject to change due to the current health crisis.
• Set an executive meeting for Thursday 4 p.m. for police personnel issues.
• Heard there was another good season for the park’s concession stand.
