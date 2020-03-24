SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Elizabeth E. Nisley, 86, Shipshewana, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, at her residence, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 1, 1933 in LaGrange County. On March 8, 1955 in LaGrange County she married Irvin Nisley. He survives. Survivors in addition to her …