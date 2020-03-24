MILFORD — Town Council members held an emergency meeting via teleconferencing Monday evening to deal with issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
Based upon Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency declaration of a public health emergency, the Town Council passed its own declaration modifying procedures. Council members authorized the clerk-treasurer to modify the hours the Town Hall is open to the public and the work hours of the clerk’s department. The declaration also allows the clerk to pay all routine claims and obligations without the prior approval of the council, including salaries, bond payments, credit card, insurance and utility payments. If a question arises about a particular claim, the clerk can contact members of the town council and, if a majority is not in agreement, the claim will remain unpaid pending action at a public meeting.
The regularly scheduled Town Council meeting for April has been canceled. Between now and the regular May meeting, if the council president deems a meeting is necessary and won’t create a health risk, he may schedule a meeting. The council president will investigate modifications authorized by the governor that will allow meetings by electronic methods or otherwise allow for public access and information consistent with the Open Door law.
The council also presented and approved a pandemic/public health emergency leave policy. The policy applies to all town employees full and part-time. It spells out the conditions under which employees showing symptoms of or being exposed to COVID-19 should stay home with full compensation. If town facilities close, employees will receive normal compensation.
If it’s possible for the employee to work remotely, the department head will determine the work-from-home arrangement. Several other circumstances are spelled out for employees, including care for workers’ children.
Police officers and other essential employees should limit in-person contact with the public whenever possible.
In other business:
• The council approved postponing the town’s spring cleanup that was originally scheduled for April 16-18.
• Since water and wastewater shut-offs are not permissible during an emergency, the council approved not charging penalties or fees during this time.
• Approved paying the Town Council members their first quarter wages at the end of March — a change from bi-annually.
