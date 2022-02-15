MILFORD — Water and sewer rates will be increasing in Milford with action taking by the council Monday night.
A public hearing took place for both rate increases prior to taking that action.
Resident Jay Urbin asked what the increase would be and Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall said it would be $7.56 a month for the average user, which is considered to be 4,000 gallons.
“I understand you have to raise rates but you just can’t keep raising rates because the water department’s coming in the red,” Urbin said. “Something has to give — you can’t keep coming back every two years saying you need another $10. You didn’t do it right the first time.”
Gall told Urbin the last water rate increase was in 2015.
“We don’t just arbitrarily raise rates,” Council Member Kenneth Long said. “We had a rate study done and based on the study; this is what we need to keep providing services. We don’t do it lightly — I don’t like it either — but how many months have we had this discussion with you?”
Council President Doug Ruch said that in his time on the council “this is the most detailed and defined rate study we’ve had done at a lesser cost in the past.
“We don’t like rate increases but we’re in a position where we have to do it to continue providing services,” he said.
Long added that they didn’t approve the highest recommended rate increase and were only increasing what is needed. He said they can’t say they won’t be back in two years.
“Our job is to continue providing basic services,” he said.
Urbin said the council was doing a great job and Long said he appreciated Urbin coming and expressing his opinions. The council later approved the rate increase ordinance.
A public hearing was also held on the Wastewater rate increase ordinance. Gall said the amount of the increase will be $8.10 a month for the average user of 4,000 gallons. Gall said they also have flat rate users and the increase would be the same percentage making the flat rates $60 for in town users and $69 for out of town users.
There was no comment from the public and the council later approved the ordinance.
Police Department
Town Marshal Derek Kreider asked approval to purchase three laptops for police cruisers — two would be replacements and one for a new police cruiser. He had three quotes and informed the council he’d also received a grant for $1500 to go towards the laptops.
One quote would be to purchase the laptops directly from Dell and have the town build the computers at a cost of $1,991.13 each including the grant money, purchase the Dell computers from Micro Byte at a cost of $2147 each or purchasing Lenovo from Master Mind Computers at a cost of $1,264 each.
Kreider said he was told the Lenovo was comparable to Dell and may have better availability but only has a four year warranty versus a five year with Dell.
Tricia said she’d prefer that all town computers be the same since she performs basic IT services and the rest of the town’s computers are all Dells.
After some discussion, the council approved purchasing the laptops through Dell and having the town build the computers.
Kreider also asked about changing uniforms to what he called a western style uniform — he said Deputy Travis Bays has been wearing that uniform and has received mostly positive feedback from the public with comments that they feel he’s more approachable.
“I’m not a big fan of the Class B uniforms — they’re too military,” Kreider said. “This uniform looks like we’re public servants and it’s good for the public image, especially in the current climate.”
He said it would bring back a little nostalgia and the main benefit is that it cost less than the current uniform which needs to be special ordered and tailored.
One negative comment Bays received was that “This is not Montana, it’s Indiana.”
Council President Ruch had a few questions and asked if 100% of the force was on board. Kreider responded all but one officer who said he’d refuse to wear it but he is not a full time officer. Kreider said as town marshal he and the chief deputy would continue to wear their current Class A uniforms.
Gall said the purchase of the new style uniform would be a taxable benefit for the employees.
“I don’t see it as a negative if it makes officers more approachable and there’s only one detractor on the force,” Long said.
The council approved changing the standard operating procedures to allow the western style uniforms and voted to re-evaluate in a year.
Utilities
Streets, Water and Park Superintendent Steve Marquart brought up that the house at 410 E Catherine Street is supposed to be demolished by Feb. 15—the next day. So he obtained four quotes but there were questions about the scope of work to be provided by the lowest quote so the council asked Marquart to get more information and they’d make a decision at the Feb. 28 special meeting.
Marquart received approval to pay for an order of 40 tons of road salt from Morton at a cost of $3,776.40. He needed to place the order because the salt was running low and he said he hasn’t received an indication of when the salt would be delivered yet.
He received approval to pay $1,037.50 to B.L. Anderson for updating the communication system and chlorine system.
Marquart also asked for and received approval to increase the budgeted clothing allowance from $300-$400 and they’re allowed to purchase pants as part of the clothing allowance.
Computers for Council
The council approved purchasing laptops for the three council members. Long said instead of having all the paper files they receive each month they’d be able to convert to digital files. He recommended purchasing Dell laptops with Office Pro from Micro Byte at a cost of $1,480 each.
Town Attorney Jay Rigdon said having laptops specifically for town business would also be a benefit in case there was ever litigation; they could turn over their town laptops and not have to turn over personal computers. He said that was unlikely, but they’d be protected if that were to happen.
There was also discussion about a computer use ordinance and Gall said they could work on that. They could also save files to a cloud-based system and assign each council member a town email.
In other business:
• Approved resolution for the Waubee Lake Park interlocal agreement between the Town of Milford, Van Buren Township and Kosciusko County for maintenance and to purchase equipment. The town’s cost is $750.
• Approved an ordinance transferring funds from the bond fund to the bond repayment fund.
• Renewed the REACH alert agreement at a cost of $1300 a year. The system is used to alert residents to storms, boil orders, special notices and events. Residents need to sign up to be alerted.
• Heard there is planning to hold Milford Mayfest on May 28.
• Approved an information sharing agreement between the Town of Milford, the area plan commission, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management System regarding the flood program.
• Approved crediting a resident who was receiving estimated water bills until they could get a working meter. After receiving a metered bill for several months Gall averaged monthly usage and determined a credit of $147.13 was warranted.
• Approved paying dues for clerk treasurer’s membership in IMPACT at $50 a year and ILMCT the Indiana League of Municipal Clerk Treasurers at a cost of $189 for herself and another employee in the clerk’s department.
• Approved allowing cub scouts use of the community building on April 28 from 5-9 and waiving fees.
• Approved starting charging late fees again.
