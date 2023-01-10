MILFORD — The Milford Council members said “no thanks” to an offer by Ron Davidhizar and voted to continue on their path to demolish his properties at Monday’s council meeting.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon told the council the court denied Davidhizar’s motion to lift the judgment to demolish the properties at 605 Kenwood and 105 N. Main St. He said Davidhizar’s attorney submitted a counter offer to secure a bond of $10,000 for each of the two properties and he’ll continue to renovate them and have them ready to rent in three month’s time. If at the end of three months it’s not ready the town could keep the $20,000.
Rigdon pointed out if they do accept this offer and he doesn’t do the work, they’d have the money upfront to pay for the demolition work. Rigdon also said if they don’t accept the counter offer, Davidhizar has 30 days to appeal.
“For the benefit of the town — we’ve been dealing with this since before I came on the council,” council members Ken Long said. “It’s time to get this done.”
At that point, Ron Davidhizar made his presence known and said his properties are not structurally unsound and have good roofs and good furnaces.
“To tear them down is a bad idea,” he said. “You’d lose housing and lose tax revenues. I’m putting my money where my mouth is. You already have a shortage of housing; this makes it worse.”
Roman Troyer of Troyer Construction was with Davidhizar and said the work needed — drywall and windows — was mostly cosmetic and asked who declared the homes unsound.
“We’re not going to go over the history of the case,” Rigdon said.
Council president Doug Ruch shared additional thoughts.
“We’re in the eleventh hour now and we’re going to make a decision,” Ruch said.
The council unanimously approved moving forward with demolition of the two properties.
Davidhizar attempted to ask Rigdon about an appeal, but he referred him to his own attorney for the answer.
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
After being sworn in Monday by Rigdon, council members got right to business.
The council agreed to send a favorable recommendation to the area plan commission concerning the North East Residential Housing project.
Greg Fitzloff with Kosciusko County Economic Development Corp. and Dan Brown of Milford Redevelopment Commission asked for the recommendation.
Fitzloff said this has been a three-year journey, but progress has been made.
Tim Saylor is the engineer for the project and Miller Brothers has been chosen as the developer.
“This is a $15-$16 million economic development project that’s significant not only because of housing but also because of the investment in the town,” Saylor said.
Fitzloff said this is KEDCO’s first housing project in their housing initiative.
“Our major goal is more workforce housing so everyone benefits,” he said.
President of the Redevelopment Commission Dan Brown said the project, which includes 50 houses, went before the area planning commission last week and they had some concerns. One was the layout of the development, which he said looked like the letter B with a single entrance and the single entrance was a cause for concern. So they’ve redesigned it so it is more like a letter U with two entrances.
He said they’ve also requested deceleration lanes, but Brown didn’t think it was needed because the development is in town. He said he thinks there was some confusion about whether it was a town project or a county project but the 21 acres have been annexed.
Brown said the area plan commission would want the town’s input, so he was asking the council to send a favorable recommendation to the area plan commission based on the redevelopment commission’s recommendation.
The council voted to accept the recommendation of the redevelopment commission, to send a favorable recommendation to area planning commission and also send a recommendation that there’s sufficient water and sewer capacity.
Long said the area plan commission raised some questions about traffic and he said traffic will be cut in half after work once C.R. 1350 is complete.
In other business, the council:
• Passed a resolution stating the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used as revenue replacement so the council can use it at its discretion;
• Passed an ordinance approving an amendment to the appointments ordinance adding John Beer as new redevelopment commission member and new board of zoning appeal member, effective Jan. 9;
• Approved purchasing tires for the town’s fire truck from ATR Tire & Repair at a cost of $1,871.22 for six tires plus additional costs for valves and other charges;
• Approved the purchase of a promotional tent for the police department at a cost not to exceed $2,400;
• Held election of officers same as last year with Ruch as president and Long as vice president;
• Approved preventive maintenance on the street sweeper at a cost of $6,349 and also approved an additional $5,000 in case more work is needed;
• Approved ordering flowers for downtown at a cost not to exceed $1,500;
• Approved pursuing interest in purchasing a 2016 Dodge Ram from the City of Woodburn;
• Approved committing 25% in matching funds to Community Crossing grant if successful; and,
• Approved Peerless Midwest clean meter at a cost of $2,380.