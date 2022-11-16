MILFORD — Town Marshal Derek Kreider sought approval for the purchase of seven new bulletproof vests at Monday’s Milford Town Council meeting.
The department received a grant that will pay $400 per vest Kreider offered three options of vests from Point Blank Body Armor. He requested approval to purchase the type 3 vest, which was the most expensive option.
“It’s higher quality, better ballistic protection and the lighter weight is more comfortable for the officers,” Kreider said.
The cost is $1,025 per vest and the town’s cost after the grant would be $625 each or $4,375 for all. The cost could be split between the police budget and reserves budget.
“I like to get our guys the best,” he said.
The council approved the purchase.
They also approved having Kreider submit a grant for Kid point photo ID card system. He said the goal for 2023 is more public outreach. They have been fingerprinting kids at Milford Fest and this system is an enhancement as it will give a photo along with the fingerprint. Kreider said they’ll want to continue providing this service at Milford Fest, the third Fridays and the want to add a Night Out with Law Enforcement next year.
The grant from K Code is for $5,121.50.
Master Utility Study Update
Ryan LaReau and Gabrielle Biciunas of Commonwealth Engineers came to the Milford Council meeting Monday night to give an update on the master utility study.
LaReau reminded the council that they had a kickoff meeting Sept. 26 and went over each of the utilities, collected lots of information and they have been working on assembling town maps for each utility. He said they’re about 30-40 percent complete. They’ve scheduled Feb. 19 at the latest for final completion.
He reminded the council that one of the requirements from Office of Community Rural Affairs was that they needed to assemble an infrastructure committee with a suggestion of the first meeting to be held in December.
“A reminder we’re waiting for you guys to give us recommended members,” he said.
Council President Doug Ruch asked how many members needed to be on this committee. LaReau said he didn’t think they had a certain number, they just suggested there be representation from the town, from redevelopment, from residents and other interested parties.
Clerk Treasurer Tricia Gall said she needed to find out more specifics about who should be on the committee and said she was concerned about Open Door rules if there were multiple members of the redevelopment commission, for example. Town Attorney Jay Rigdon assured her since the committee couldn’t make any decisions there was no concern about breaking Open Door rules.
Council Member Kenneth Long asked about the schedule since the Feb. 19 date will be after their February meeting and if they only have 14 days to review that would be before their March meeting. LaReau said they can likely adjust the schedule.
Possible duplex discussed
Under public comment, Joe Graff said he bought the old house at 308 N. Henry Street and wants to turn it into a duplex and he was looking for the town’s blessing. He said he went to the area planning department in Warsaw and discovered he needed to have eight parking spots and 12,500 square feet and he’s about 1,065 square feet short of that amount. Graff said the person he spoke to at the courthouse said that’s usually not an issue and he should ask the town council.
Ruch told him he’d need at least two variances—one for the lot size and the other to allow a multi-family dwelling in a single-family residential area.
There was lengthy discussion and council members kept saying they didn’t have enough information to make a decision one way or the other. They suggested he firm down some plans for the interior units and go through the process from the planning department.
Third Annual Christmas Parade
The council approved the 3rd annual Christmas Parade of first responders on a Saturday this year, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Santa will be in the Humvee again as the past two years. The route will be on north south roads and then they’ll have a meet and greet with Santa at the fire department.
There may be cookies and hot cocoa donated. The council also approved paying the person portraying Santa $100.
Seeking Commission/Board Member
Tricia Gall said she learned that Charlotte Siegfried is resigning her position on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Redevelopment Commission for 2023.
Gall said the council president appoints the redevelopment commission member and the whole council appoints the BZA member.
Council members want to get the word out that they are seeking those interested in serving in those positions. Ruch said it would be ideal for one person to serve both positions. Interested parties can contact Tricia Gall at the clerk’s office or any of the council members.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the street superintendent applying for Community Crossing grant for 2023.
• Approved the amendment to the salary ordinance to reflect the raise approved at the last meeting for the deputy marshal.
• Tabled adopting roads until more information to see if they meet the standards the town set.
• Approved paying Kline’s Excavating, Syracuse for new water line at 321 E. 4th St. at a cost of $1,650.
• Tabled Beer & Slabaugh putting in a new six-inch water line at the fire department for more information.
• Approved paying Culp Door, Goshen for repair and maintenance to 13 overhead doors at a cost of $1,210.44.
• Approved the annual terminal services data agreement with the county at a cost of $525 a year.
• Set employee review meeting for November 29th.
• Accepted the high bid of $512 for the police department Crown Victoria vehicle.
• Approved accepting $50,000 bid from another municipality for the International Harvester truck, which is below the reserve they set.
• Approved holding the employee Christmas party on Dec. 2 at Harry’s Tap & Grill in Milford.