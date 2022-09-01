Milford council approves annexation

MILFORD — In a special Milford Council meeting on Wednesday, the council voted to approve annexation of the property adjacent to and including part of North Park subdivision.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon said notices were published in the papers, informational meetings took place and now it’s time to vote.
“You’re actually obligated to vote because it’s a voluntary petition by the majority of landowners,” Rigdon told the council.
The annexation includes Phase 3 of the North Park subdivision and approximately 21 acres adjacent to it.
He said if the council approves the annexation, notice is published and there’s a 30-day waiting period. If there are no objections, it will become effective in 60 days.
Adjacent property owners Doug and Helen Ann Strycker were present at the meeting with questions. Doug said they just found out about the annexation in the paper last week and said their property is just east to the land being annexed.
Doug said he has an easement to a lane leading to his property that might be part of the annexation.
“I want to make sure my lane’s not going to be taken away from me,” he said.
Rigdon assured him annexation can’t change that. Strycker also asked if his home would be annexed. He was told it would not as the annexation was west of his property line. Strycker then asked if the plan for the annexation was for residential housing.
Council president Doug Ruch said the annexation has to occur first, but they “got the sense it’d be a residential development.”
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall pointed out annexation doesn’t give the town any say in the land uses. Council member Ken Long asked the attorney if the city has responsibility for maintaining that lane if it is part of the annexation.
Rigdon said it was possible.
“As you gain town property you’ll eventually have some responsibility for roads and streets,” he said.
WAUBEE LAKE TRAIL
Beth Johnson, business development representative, for USI Consultants was present for approval of the agreement between the town and USI. She said they were chosen through the request for proposal process and the agreement is for preliminary engineering and right of way engineering for the trail planned from town to Waubee Lake, as well as the design of the trail and bridge.
The cost of the agreement is not to exceed $274,965. Johnson said it’s an 80/20 match so the town needs to pay a little more than 20%.
The council approved the agreement.
HELP GRANT
Several people who were on Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Pathway teams were present to pitch their ideas to the council. Kosciusko County Community Coordinator Amy Roe said the purpose of the presentation was two-fold. First for the council to decide which of the projects they want to spend their American Rescue Plan Act funds on.
Secondly, if there are projects they don’t think are relevant to let the team members know so they don’t spend more time on them. Roe explained they’ll fill out worksheets describing the projects so if they’re not used for this funding opportunity they’ll be ready for future grant possibilities.
“We’re the first to have this specific type of cohort with five local units of government,” Roe said. “Milford will have its own section.”
Besides Milford, the group includes Etna Green, Mentone, Pierceton and Kosciusko County. There were four pathway committees: Advancing e-Connectivity (working with Purdue University), Quality of Place (working with Ball State), Community Wellness (working with Indiana University, South Bend) and Strengthening Local Economies (working with Ivy Tech).
Mark Grady and Phil Huffman shared e-connectivity options. Grady said they centered on Milford and specifically three areas — adjacent to K-Connect at Waubee Lake, West and South of Milford and between 1250 and 1350, west of Ind. 15 (rural Milford and rural Nappanee). Their committee eventually took a turn more toward countywide service.
Representing the committee on Enhancing Quality of Place was councilman Long and Doreen Ruch. Ruch gave the presentation and she said they determined a lot of the same needs as in other small towns, but number one for Milford was replacing the more than 600 water meters that need to be replaced.
Other needs include the trail for Milford, park or greenspace at the trailhead, hiring a part-time coordinator for the Milford Community Center to increase programming, especially for youth, public Wi-Fi at the community center, Main Street designation with façade grants and restoration of the mural at 102 S. Main St.
The next presenters were Karena Wilkinson and Steven Marquart with the Community Health and Wellness Path.
“It’ll be a great benefit to Milford residents to have a health and wellness facility that would offer work out classes, senior exercise classes, equipment like treadmills, etc., healthy cooking classes, nutrition classes and a hub for underprivileged individuals,” Wilkinson said.
“Much like K-21’s building does for Warsaw and the southern part of the county — things like WIC, vaccinations — a place like that for this part of the county,” she added, including mental health services.
They also mentioned a park at the trailhead with outdoor exercise equipment and easily accessible sidewalks to and from the trail and to and from the health and wellness facility.
The last presentation was for Strengthening Local Economies and Angela Deak and Scott Gingerich were the presenters. Deak said they felt building beautification projects — facelifts to buildings, not just on Main Street and not just facades — would help attract more business to Milford. In some cases they might help bring buildings back to code. They also mentioned having a local muralist to paint a mural on a prominent building.
“It could become a showpiece for the town and people could take photos and tag on social media,” she said.
Secondly, they mentioned improvements for Main Street from Emmeline to Catherine streets, adding outdoor seating, planters, trees, park benches and a crosswalk by the town hall.
“Similar to what Goshen’s done,” Gingerich added.
Gingerich suggested the community could collect milk jugs and turn them into Polywood to make the benches and support a local company at the same time. Gingerich also suggested a pavilion “like Nappanee’s done in the parking lot adjacent to the community building — it’ll be great for Food Truck Fridays.”
Gingerich also mentioned business diversity is needed in Milford and they thought a fresh food grocery store and pizza place were needed. They also thought it was important to keep young people from leaving the community and one way may be to encourage entrepreneurship at the high school level with the town providing space.
Roe said the group from Milford “went above and beyond — they took it very seriously. We got high marks from the educational facilities and from OCRA (Office of Community Rural Affairs).”
She told the council that she needed a prioritized list from them of which projects they most wanted to pursue for an upcoming meeting Sept. 9. That will be followed by a funding meeting Sept. 12 so the project could be ready to start Oct. 1.
She said the town has a 30% match, amounting to approximately $106,000 and the dollar-for-dollar grant match totals $212,000 for these projects.
Long said what will narrow their decision is focusing on which projects meet the ARPA requirements. After some discussion, council members decided the top projects should be replacing the water meters and hiring a consultant to create a plan for what they’re calling a “beautification loop” from Emmeline to Catherine, which will encompass several projects mentioned.
In other business, the council approved putting the town’s dump truck in the Polk Equipment Labor Day auction with a minimum bid set at $55,000.