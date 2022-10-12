Milford Council adopts 2023 budget

MILFORD — At Tuesday’s Milford Council meeting, council members approved adopting the ordinance for the proposed $2.8 budget for 2023.
At the last meeting Gall explained the $2,799,383 budget amount included the $354,672 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the town plans to spend in 2023. The total budget without the ARPA funds is $2,444,711. The general fund, which includes the clerk’s budget, police and parks, is $979,206, which is a 3.76% increase over last year’s general fund of $943,680. The town is once again requesting the maximum levy. The levy is an 11.87% increase over 2022.
The motor vehicle highway fund is budgeted at $467,055 — a 9.28% increase over 2022 and local roads and streets remain unchanged at $50,000. The expected tax rate is $1.262 per $1,000 of assessed value.
New Housing Development Progressing
It’s been a couple of years in the works but a new housing development in Milford is closer to becoming reality. Greg Fitzloff of Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation brought the council up to speed Tuesday.
“Over the last 2 ½ years we’ve been working with the town to develop workforce housing in the immediate area of the Town of Milford," he said. "We are getting there and we’ve made significant progress.”
The housing development is on C.R. 1250 adjacent to North Park on the recently annexed 20 acre property commonly known as the Zimmerman property. It will have 50 new homes on 80’ lots. Fitzloff said the committee received proposals from five developers and after interviews chose Miller’s Builders of Goshen as the prime developer. They’ve met regularly with the developer since then, established a memorandum of understanding and general project terms.
Fitzloff said they’d bring the developer’s agreement back to the redevelopment commission for approval. He said they’re establishing a timeline and they expect land purchases and other items to be completed by the end of the year and construction will start in 2023.
“We’re very pleased and happy with the progress,” Fitzloff said. “On behalf of KEDCO we appreciate the cooperation we’ve received from council members, redevelopment and the community.”
Council Member Ken Long was also on the committee.
“It has been a long process but I’m glad to see it get to a point where we’re able to openly talk about it," Long said.
Council President Doug Ruch said he wanted to “publicly thank everyone involved in the project — it’s been a great team effort for the Town of Milford.”
Attorney’s Report
Attorney Jay Rigdon reported Mr. Davidhizar filed a motion to correct errors after the court ruled in the town’s favor to condemn the property on Catherine Street. He said there’s a hearing on the matter on Nov. 1 and after the court rules they’ll have 30 days to appeal.
In the meantime, Davidhizar didn’t make a request to stay the order so the town could proceed with the demolition. Rigdon said that would solve the immediate problem of dangerous homes, something on which the circuit court agreed. He said if they tore down the buildings and Davidhizar should win an appeal, they’d be responsible for financial damages.
He suggested they obtain quotes for the cost of demolition and Rigdon would let Davidhizar’s attorney know, which will likely cause them to ask for a stay but they’ll also have to post bond, which may help cover expenses. The council agreed and asked utilities superintendent Steve Marquart to get quotes to Rigdon as soon as possible.
“This is an urgent problem you want to take care of,” Rigdon said.
Police News
Town Marshall Derek Kreider reported on the intersection study and traffic study council members asked for last month. He said the call history and accident report for the last 10 years on the intersection of West and Fourth Street showed only one accident and that occurred in July of this year.
The traffic study from the bridge to First Street was conducted from Sept. 13 to Oct. 10 in two hour time blocks on both shifts. Results from monitoring northbound traffic coming into town showed a total of 702 vehicles. The number of vehicles traveling under 30 miles per hour were 277, 30-35 mph—307, 35-40 mph—82, 40-45 mph 28 and over 45 mph — eight vehicles.
He also informed the council they’ll be receiving a grant for bulletproof vests, which will pay half the costs. He’ll determine how many needed and let the council know.
Kreider asked for and received approval to raise RJ Plummer’s salary to the next level at $45,000 a year, and also received approval to have the damages to his patrol car repaired at a cost of $1,572.50.
He said he wanted to let the residents know the department will be out in full force on Halloween night to keep everyone safe.
In other business, the council was informed that:
• Fall cleanup was successful with 152 visitors.
• Leaf pick up has begun. Residents are asked to place leaves along the streets not on the road or in alleys. Keep leaf piles away from obstacles like mailboxes or vehicle and be sure there are no sticks or rocks in the leaves or they won’t be picked up.
• The pier at the boat ramp will be removed the first week of November.
• There will be an administration meeting Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. with representatives from LWG.
• The council also decided to absorb the utility receipt tax to help pay expenses.