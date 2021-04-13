Milford company planning $20 million renovation

MILFORD — Longtime Milford company Chore-Time Brock is planning a $20 million upgrade to its facilities in Milford.
Representatives from the company and Attorney Stephen Snyder attended Milford’s Town Council meeting on Monday to request tax relief on the project.
Snyder told the council the plan includes $19.7 million in real property demolition and reconstruction and $1 million in IT equipment. He said it was a “very significant project.” According to Snyder, the company currently has 518 employees with annual salaries of $24.4 million and they plan on adding 10 new employees with a total of $446,000 annual salaries.
Snyder said beyond adding new employees it’s important to retain current employees. He said there are help wanted signs everywhere so employers want to make facilities where employees work more acceptable.
Beth Cripe, executive assistant and project manager for CTB, gave more details of the project, which she said has been in the works for three years. Cripe said they’re renovating approximately 38,000 square feet of the existing facility on the east side of Ind. 15. Demolition is scheduled to begin May 1 and new construction to begin by late August. The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, according to Cripe.
She said there’ll be telecommunications upgrades and a new employee break room.
“The employee break room has not been upgraded in the 29 years I’ve been there,” she said.
There’ll be indoor and outdoor space for employees. The parking lot will be re-done and re-figured with green space added. The largest part of the project involves expanding and upgrading the conference and communications center.
According to a press release, “The conference center serves CTB’s Chore Time Brock and PigTek divisions based in Milford and will enable the company to better host large employee and corporate meetings as well as distributor network conferences and training events.”
Cripe said the conference center will have the capacity for 400 people and will be able to be separated into two rooms for smaller meetings. There will also be two smaller meeting rooms added and a catering kitchen.
Snyder said they considered a Tax Increment Finance District, but there wasn’t sufficient income to do so, therefore they were requesting 100% tax abatement for 10 years.
Dan Brown of Milford’s Redevelopment Commission was present and confirmed that. He said the request for the TIF came through Kosciusko County Economic Development Corp.
Brown explained the redevelopment commission gets funds from TIF District number 1, which takes in all of the Chore-Time Brock property and others and was established in 1995. He said that district expires in 2026. By the time the project would get on the tax rolls, the district would collect very little available for the district to collect “and the funds we have are committed to other projects.”
“The 10-year tax abatement at 100% in support of this project and that would generate the amount of money they were asking for with no upfront money,” Brown said.
He said the RDC and KEDCO both supported the abatement and investment: “CTB is a world-class company making a world-class investment to bring a world-class facility to its world-class headquarters in Milford.”
He added that the majority of the income from the TIF district over the years has come from CTB, and “RDC wholly supports this initiative to give 100% abatement for 10 years.”
“I want to express my gratitude to RDC and what you do and express gratitude to CTB for keeping Milford its home. It means a lot to a small town to have world headquarters,” Council President Doug Ruch said.
The council approved a declaratory resolution for the tax abatement and set a public hearing for May 10 at 7 p.m.
In addition, the council approved renewal of the current tax abatement for CTB, which began in 2014. They reviewed the annual compliance form and noted that while they were down 11 employees the anticipated salaries were increased by $2 million.
After the meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall confirmed that if the new abatement is approved there will be two separate abatements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.