GOSHEN — Local schools are reporting students and staff are being quarantined due to tracing involving positive cases.
All students in a Milford Schools classroom are in quarantine, as are 72 students and staff members from Goshen Schools, in information released today by those school districts.
GOSHEN
Sixty students and 12 staff members are in quarantine because of the coronavirus and tracing, according to Goshen Community Schools’ dashboard, which updates the public on the district’s weekly COVID-19 numbers.
The dashboard, which was updated Thursday, shows that two staff members and 14 students are currently positive; one staff member and 17 students are in isolation; and 14 staff members and 30 students are waiting on test results.
Goshen Schools, almost through its third week of school, last week began offering a dashboard to keep the community updated. Those numbers were changed Thursday to reflect two categories instead of four. The two categories are positive cases and number of people in quarantine.
The numbers are not cumulative, but give a week-to-week comparison of how the district is doing, school officials said.
Interim Superintendent Steve Hope explained that the dashboard was implemented because it became difficult to do contact tracing and the communication. So as Goshen Schools had more cases, the dashboard was added.
“The dashboard will list the number of positive cases and the number of students and staff that have to quarantine because of those positive cases,” he said.
The numbers reflect just the students who are on campus, not students who are attending the online academy.
“In some cases, if we broke this down by building, grade level or something, that would give identifying information,” he said. “We can’t do that. We just want to be transparent about the number of cases and the number of students and staff in quarantine.”
In this week’s numbers, 14 students tested positive and 60 are in quarantine.
“In contact tracing we look at any close contact. So that means six feet or less for more than 15 minutes,” Hope added. “Anybody’s whose been in that kind of close contact with somebody who’s been positive then goes into that quarantine total. If we have a student at the high school, for example, who was a close contact to another student at the high school who was positive, and that student has a sibling at the middle school and a sibling at the elementary, then all of those students go into that quarantine number.”
Parents and students are asked to self-assess before they get to school, and that, he said, seems to be going well.
As far as Hope knows, only one student has gone to the nurse’s office with symptoms.
“Most of our positives are coming through parents notifying us, saying we went to the doctor and have a positive case,” he said. “We report all of those to the health department as well.”
Hope added that he wants to remind families: “Please help us out by not having sleepovers, birthday parties or backyard barbecues, because we’re doing a real good job of maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks and washing hands during the school day, but we can’t control then what happens outside the school day.”
WAWASEE
A Milford School classroom is in quarantine for 14 days after one student tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Wawasee Superintendent Tom Edington. School officials were notified Thursday and Milford School Principal Christopher Gerbers has sent a letter to all parents at that school via Parent Square.
That student who tested positive and two additional students from the same classroom were sent home from school with symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Edington stated in a news release. The Kosciusko County Health Department advised Wawasee to send all students and staff from that classroom home for a quarantining period of 14 days, he said.
Edington said he sent out an email Friday to staff in all schools at Wawasee, but in the future such correspondence will only go to schools impacted by a particular case.
Parents who did not receive a Parent Square message from Milford School are asked to go into Skyward and update their contact information or contact the school office directly.
CONCORD
Concord Community Schools spokesperson Julie Beer said Concord will launch a COVID-19 dashboard Friday and can be accessed on the Concord Schools’ website www.concord.k12.in.us.
WA-NEE
Wa-Nee Superintendent Scot Croner stated in a text message, “Wa-Nee has a few students that have gone home this week with symptoms, but we’ve only had one new case of COVID this week and no close contacts.”
