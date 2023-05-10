MILFORD — A Milford firefighter sustained a minor injury in a late morning fire Wednesday.
Multiple fire crews responded to 203 Syracuse St., to a small fiberglass business which was occupied by company employees at the time, said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Haines of the Milford Fire Department by telephone Wednesday evening.
Haines said the call for the fire came in at 11:45 a.m.
“At this time the cause of the fire is unknown,” Haines said, adding the building is a total loss and that there was no damage to surrounding buildings.
Smoke was visible from several miles away, and a ladder truck was deployed to hose the fire from above. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital by Lutheran EMS, which along with Jackson Township EMS, provided rehab for firefighters.
In addition to Milford Fire Department, crews from Syracuse Fire Dept.-Turkey Creek Fire Territory, Foraker, New Paris and Leesburg-Plain Township departments also responded, and Phend and Brown excavators were also called to the scene.