MILFORD — Milford Town Council members adopted the $2.1 million 2020 budget in their meeting Oct. 7, with Council President Doug Ruch abstaining. The total budget is $2,112,561 with a levy of $629,425. The budget is a 6.8% increase over last year’s budget, and that increase amounts to $40,227 over this year’s budget.
The general fund is $836,476, the local road and street fund is $50,000 and motor vehicle highway fund is $471,085. The budget also includes Rainy Day funds of $30,000 and Economic Development Income Tax funds of $150,000. The increase in the budget is due to shortfalls in last year’s budget, pay increases and increasing insurance costs.
The adopted tax rate is $1.21 per $100 of assessed valuation.
PUBLIC INPUT
Attorney Bill Davis came to the council meeting to request the council take five properties owned by his client Ron Davidhizer off the tax sale scheduled for the end of the month. The properties on Maple, Williams and Kenwood streets have been assessed fines for being in disrepair, and those fines have not been paid by Davidhizer, resulting in the council placing them on the tax sale.
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall reported the council took no action on the request.
Resident Sue Heuer asked the council for help with her grandchildren's school bus stop. Heuer reportedly already approached the school’s transportation director and was advised to approach the council to seek the construction of sidewalks so school bus stops would be safer. Ruch asked Marshal Derek Kreider to speak to school officials.
In other business, the council:
• Heard a request from the fire department to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus and Personal Alert Safety Systems, which would given an alert when a firefighter was down. Council members advised obtaining cost figures, and the clerk-treasurer will assist in applying for a K21 grant.
• Swore in new police officer Marcus Boyer, who replaces R.J. Plummer.
• Heard fall cleanup resulted in 121 loads — six 30-foot dumpsters of trash and two 30-foot dumpsters of scrap metal, which helped offset the cost of the other dumpsters.
• Determined riverboat funds will be used to pay the cost of inspection work using cameras in sewer lines.
• Heard the boat pier will be removed shortly.
• Received non-disclosure and other security clearances for Michael Williams of Micro Byte Enterprises in preparation for him working with the town on cyber-security.
• An executive session with utility department heads was set for 6 p.m. Oct. 29 for personnel issues.
• Heard the clerk’s office will be closed today and Nov. 1 for training, and alternate hours will be posted now through Wednesday.
• Changed the date of the November meeting to Nov. 18 due to Veteran’s Day.
