MILFORD — Kosciusko County leaders broke ground on a new housing development in Milford on Monday. The town of Milford is working with the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. (KEDCO), the Milford Redevelopment Commission and the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce on this project to build 52 single-family homes.
The development, located off of 1250 N. Syracuse St., will be called Eastfield, and the construction is led by Miller Brothers Builders, a Goshen-based construction company. The 20-acre parcel will include single- and two-story units, ranging from 1,200 to 1,700 square feet.
The sale price of the units will be about $300,000 to $350,000, with a majority of the homes being one story.
The plan for the development has been in the works for about two years. Tricia Gall, the Milford clerk-treasurer, said the housing development is something Milford has wanted to do in the past, but the city was not able to due to the cost of infrastructure.
Gall said she thinks Milford is amazing, and she is looking forward to the development bringing more people to the community, so they can experience it too.
The housing project started in an attempt to increase market-rate workforce housing in the community. A study done by the city of Warsaw, Kosciusko County, the Kosciusko Community Foundation and the Housing Resource Hub showed there was market potential for over 3,000 new residential units in the county by 2024.
The study found a need for housing, especially in regard to reducing commute times for employees who work outside of the county. KEDCO is concentrating on this and wants to grow the local workforce as well.
Alan Tio, the CEO of KEDCO, said because of the study, there is a need for more housing in Milford and other rural communities in the county.
“KEDCO is focusing efforts on geographic areas that otherwise likely would not have active housing development,” Tio said. “This reduces some risk for developers, creates new visibility for these areas for additional housing development and accelerates the development process by generating ‘shovel ready’ sites.”
The first 21 homes are predicted to be finished by December. Most of the homes will include three bedrooms, two baths and garages fitting two to three cars.
Gall said the end date of the development is not set because the build time will depend on how quickly the homes sell, but Miller Brothers Builders anticipates it will take about nine years to complete. Still, the housing plan won’t stop with Milford.
“Through the KEDCO Housing Initiative, we are working with communities throughout Kosciusko County to bring more market-rate workforce housing to the county,” Tio said.