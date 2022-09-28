GOSHEN — The Goshen High School Music Department will be hosting “Miles for Music” this weekend, as a fundraising event for student scholarships.
An all-you-can-eat sausage and pancake breakfast will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, for $7. This will take place at the GHS Cafeteria, 401 Lincolnway East.
A 5K run and 3K walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday also at the school. The early bird special is $20 through Friday. Regular price is $25 (day of event). Bring cash or check payable to “GHS Music Council.” All runners and walkers get a complimentary pancake breakfast after finishing the race.
Check-in will take place in the main lobby (“M” doors) starting at 8 a.m. Participants should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the race. There are free T-shirts available for runners/walkers, but supplies are limited.
The run/walk starts across from GHS in the bus parking area, near the intersection of Lincolnway and Monroe. Participants will start on the sidewalk along Monroe, proceed along portions of the Abshire Park Trail and Pumpkinvine Nature Trail toward Abshire Park, and loop back around to finish the race on the sidewalk along Monroe. The event will not be canceled due to inclement weather.
After the event, participants should return to the cafeteria for a dine-in or carry-out breakfast. To learn more or to register, visit gcsperformingarts.org/miles-for-music.