The business landscape is changing as businesses are migrating their operations to the cloud. Companies have encountered challenges with security, and because of that, things have had to change. Policies, controls, and different technologies are being used to secure cloud infrastructure. Being compliant with the policies and regulations has made the environment much more secure.
This has encouraged businesses to use digital platforms such as social media to take their businesses to the next level. It is projected that by 2021, the number of social media users in the world will be around 3.1 billion. Companies are leveraging this index to grow their brands. Social media platforms can be used to increase brand awareness, build authority, connect with customers, and boost sales. Social media can be a very useful tool for building brand trust.
Using customer testimonial videos and reviews can help you win prospects. 84% of customers trust testimonials and reviews equally to that of personal recommendations.
WHY TESTIMONIALS WORK
They provide social proof: Buyers are usually skeptical about products they have not encountered. To encourage them to spend money on your products and services, you have to prove your credibility. Testimonial videos allow you to present social proof of customers who have been satisfied with your products. It will enable them to come forward and share their experiences with your products and brand. Social evidence can persuade prospective consumers to spend on your brand.
They bring an emotional connection: Creating an emotional connection with your customers can help you to earn their trust and loyalty. Testimonial videos allow your customers to connect with your brand on an emotional and personal level. In your testimonial videos, viewers can share the laughter, tears, joy, and other emotions that persuade them to make a buying decision.
Testimonial videos are attention-grabbing: Testimonial videos are characterized by stories that draw audiences. The stories are attention grabbing and create an opportunity to connect with your prospective consumers. Success stories from other buyers can be used to convert leads to sales.
WHERE TO LEVERAGE VIDEOS
Social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook host billions of users and offer you the perfect opportunity to exhibit the capabilities of your products. You can post testimonials on your pages alongside your photos and other content. To increase credibility, include the profile of the customer in the testimony with permission, for reference purposes.
Paid ads: Paid ads can improve your site’s click-through rate. Including a review section in your paid ads can increase your clicks. Paid media is an opportunity for you to show social proofs to audiences you are yet to win. On top of building trust, it can increase the effectiveness of your marketing campaign.
Search engine optimization: SEO can help you increase the visibility of your brand. To make a significant impression based on trust, include testimonial videos in your strategy. Adding captions with long-tail keywords to your videos will make it easier for users to locate you quickly. As you make it possible for customers to interact with your brand, you also get the chance to build trust.
Your homepage is a strategic place to post your testimonials. As audiences interact with your brand, they can view stories from the testimonials. Homepage testimonials improve accessibility. Testimonials are valuable tools for building trust. Leverage them to spark the interest of customers in your products.
Use testimonials that are relevant to the users’ needs and deal with issues at hand. Testimonial videos that display indirect praise are much more effective in building trust than overly-positive ones. Do not focus too much on making your testimonial videos perfect. They are more believable when they are natural.
