Chatbots are one of the fastest growing communication tools for businesses. According to Startup Bonsai, 24.9% of buyers used chatbots in 2020, a 92% increase from 2019. Indeed, 67% of global consumers had customer service interactions with a chatbot in the last year.
Given that consumers have no qualms about interacting with chatbots, every business should be planning how to improve their chatbot integrations in 2022. We’ve rounded up seven excellent chatbot tools to consider.
WP-CHATBOX
Let’s begin with arguably the best chatbot for WordPress — the WP-Chatbot. WP-Chatbot currently helps thousands of WordPress website owners provide live chat and web chat capabilities. It’s even more valuable as it integrates with Facebook Business pages. WP-Chatbot can power conversations on WordPress sites through a native Facebook Messenger chat widget.
The bot’s standout features include one-click installation for WordPress, and custom greetings. It features a single inbox for all incoming messages, and in-depth customization.
NETOMI
Netomi is widely considered the best AI chatbot for customer service. It has the highest accuracy of all customer service chatbots. This is due to its advanced natural language processing capabilities. Other key features include reinforcement learning, sentiment analysis, and CRM integration.
Netomi helps customer support departments automatically resolve customer service tickets via email, chat, and messaging apps. It can automatically resolve up to 70% of customer queries.
ATSPOKE
atSpoke is a human resources chatbot that makes it easy for employers to keep employees up to date. Think of it as an automated ticketing system. Employees with any issues can simply head to atSpoke to find answers. It answers up to 40% of common queries without human intervention.
Additionally, atSpoke enables employees to get updates directly within their everyday work channels, including Google Drive, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.
ZENDESK ANSWER BOT
The Zendesk Answer Bot works alongside customer support departments to answer incoming customer questions. It links to the famous Zendesk Knowledge Base to provide customers with highly accurate answers right away. The best part is that you can integrate additional technologies with the chatbot to create a more robust customer support program.
Additionally, the Zendesk Answer Bot is multilingual. It also operates across various platforms, including email, web, chat, and in-app.
X.AI
A personal assistant can make all the difference for managers and business owners who constantly juggle responsibilities amid time constraints. Now, you can find one in the form of a chatbot – the x.ai chatbot.
X.ai does nearly everything a human personal assistant can. For example, it schedules meetings and follows up to confirm the time with attendees. It also integrates with your calendar and can coordinate with guests to find a time that works.
ALEXA FOR BUSINESS
Yes, Amazon Alexa has a dedicated voice speaker for business. This intelligent speaker allows IT teams to customize and program Alexa with skills. These skills enable Alexa to respond to queries within your organizations depending on your unique needs.
For instance, with Alexa for Business, you can automatically take customer questions and process orders. It responds through text, voice, images, and video. Better still, it integrates with Salesforce for easy CRM management.
DRIFT
Finally, if you’ve always wondered if you can automate lead scoring, Drift is the solution. It is a powerful tool targeting B2Bs (but also valuable among B2Cs) that asks qualification questions and creates leads in your CRM. Drift then goes ahead to book meetings for sales teams.
The best part is that Drift integrates with various CRMs, including HubSpot, Salesforce, and Marketo. It also integrates with popular knowledge bases such as Zendesk, Help Scout, and HelpDocs.
Other chatbots to consider in 2022 are Dasha AI, Survey Sparrow, ManyChat, and Replika. Improve your website customer service with one of these chatbots. However, always research your options thoroughly to ensure you choose the best chatbot for your business needs. It’s time to take a modern approach to customer service and ensure your customers get help whenever they need it.
