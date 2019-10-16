ELKHART — The 64th Annual Midwest RV Super Show and Sale begins Thursday at the RV/MH Hall of Fame & Museum. The Super Show is the first RV consumer show to be held at the expanded RV Hall of Fame.
Paved grounds and a brand-new 22,000-square-foot pavilion have enabled the show to grow to 11 northern Indiana dealers and offer attendees an all-new show experience, according to show director Matt Rose.
“RVing is a fun, flexible and affordable way for families to spend quality time in the outdoors,” Rose said. “In addition to vacation travel, owners use RVs for tailgating, travel with pets and to participate in outdoor sports and other leisure activities.”
He added that the show is a great place for buyers to compare features, floorplans and RV types from a wide variety of manufacturers. Dealers will also be offering discounts on some RVs.
Those attending the show will be able to also tour the collection of historic RVs in the museum. Admission to the show will be $10 with kids 15 and younger admitted free.
Show hours Thursday through Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The RV/MH Hall of Fame & Museum is located at 21565 Executive Pkwy, with access at C.R.s 17 and 6.
