MIDDLEBURY — Seventy-five years ago, Rosealene Long was a blushing bride. As part of setting up house with her husband Bill in 1946, the couple subscribed to The Goshen News. A paper has been delivered ever since — though now it's delivered to her Greencroft Middlebury home instead of the family farm.
The Longs are probably best known for their business and work in the community. They began the Goshen Credit Bureau Jan. 28, 1951, which Rosealene operated. Bill, who has since passed, had been a postal carrier. They also lived on a farm for 59 years and raised a son and a daughter.
Rosealene served eight years on the Middlebury School Board, was a Red Cross volunteer and was involved in other community groups.
Community is why the Longs continued to subscribe to The Goshen News.
“I like to know what’s happening in our community,” she said. “I’m glad when they give the reports for the different committees, or the different things in the town, or the county. I feel that when they are reporting those that they are careful that they’re correct and I read those.”
Rosealene said, “So when I read The Goshen News, I’m thinking of it as very good reporting. You’ve had some good reporters.”
Bill’s favorite part of the Goshen News was the sports page, she said.
“He also liked local things, especially in Middlebury and Goshen,” she said. “The Goshen News is an important part of our life.”
The newspaper was also an important part of doing business for the Longs.
“Now in my other life I had the Credit Bureau of Goshen,” she said. “I started that in 1950. What I would read in the Goshen paper was very important in how I was operating my office because it was the tone of community and how we did things. So a local paper is important to me because it's local things; then we had children. You knew the schools, different churches, in 4-H, the fair. All those things are important for me as a citizen here in Elkhart County.”
And although her kids are all grown, Rosealene said, “I think the paper is important for our school system for parents to know sometimes what’s going on.
“I think The News does well with our school system. I’m a great-grandmother now, so I really like to read about Goshen as well as Northridge.”
Doug McAvoy, publisher of The Goshen News, said, “After 75 years of loyal reading The Goshen News, it’s only fitting today we celebrate Rosealene and make her a part of it with this story. Thank you for your loyalty and readership. As our way of showing our appreciation for your 75 years of readership, it is our pleasure to provide Rosealene with a complimentary lifetime subscription for you to continue to enjoy The Goshen News for years to come."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.