MIDDLEBURY — Tommy Vaughn has been named volunteer of the year for the Delta Waterfowl organization.
Vaugh is chairman of the Michiana chapter of Delta Waterfowl.
Brian Moyse, Delta regional events director for Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, nominated Vaughn for his, “unsurpassed dedication to the mission of the duck hunters’ organization,” a news release from DW states.
“His energy and vision has led the Michiana Chapter to the next level in terms of fundraising, WHF (Waterfowl Heritage Fund) projects and community involvement,” Moyse said. “Vaughn is truly an ambassador for Delta Waterfowl, waterfowl conservation and HunteR3.”
Vaughn became the chapter chairman in 2015 and the chapter set a goal to become the region’s top fundraising chapter. In 2019, they achieved that benchmark. Now, Vaughn said the new goal is maintain that status.
“We have an excellent committee backed by a strong community,” he said. “It’s a team effort, and it’s worked out really well. Volunteer of the Year is the whole committee’s honor.”
Vaughn, 58, a plant manager at a plastics company, has made it a personal mission to mentor new hunters. Last season Vaughn took a dozen first-time goose hunters with him to his favorite pond.
“Every day that I went to my normal spot, I had kids with me. All of the kids shot their first birds, and two adults who’d never hunted before went with me too, and they also shot their first birds,” he said. “It was a blessing to me to see the smiles on their faces. I feel like I have something I want to give back. Any time I have the chance to take a new hunter with me, I’m going to do it.”
Vaughn was chosen as Delta’s 2020 Stoeger International Volunteer of the Year out of a field of 255 local chapter nominees from throughout the United States and Canada. Vaughn will receive an M3500 waterfowl shotgun, an M3500 predator/turkey model and an M3020 Upland Supreme gun.
Vaughn is also a veteran, having served 24 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.