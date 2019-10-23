MIDDLEBURY — Town officials are hoping to move the police department and town hall "into the heart of the community."
That's according to town manager Mary Cripe, who confirmed the building that houses the Middlebury town hall and police department is being sold.
Cripe said the town has advertised to sell the building located at 418 N. Main St., and bids are due back Nov. 4 to be opened at the town council meeting.
Cripe explained town officials are hoping to negotiate with any potential buyers for the police department to remain until they can erect a new building.
“Hopefully we can negotiate leasing the lower half of the building,” she said, noting there are two separate entrances, one being a walk-out basement.
“It’s not the easiest to relocate a police department because of their guidelines,” Cripe said, “I’m hoping they’ll be able to remain.”
As for the town hall’s temporary location she said, “We’re currently looking at two different options; there’s nothing definite yet. There’s a lot of balls in the air right now.”
Cripe was asked why officials want to sell the building now if there’s no definite relocation plans. She explained officials are looking at some opportunities and the town has a couple different options.
The building was built in 1973 and was formerly a bar and restaurant before the town purchased it in 1994.
Cripe said Middlebury was also in the process of a study to determine what they’ll need to have in a combined town hall and police department.
The town manager said they might know more by Nov. 4 but, for now, that’s about all she could say.
“We’re keeping our options open,” she said.
