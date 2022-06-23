MIDDLEBURY — An annual summer celebration returns this weekend for its 53rd season.
Middlebury Summer Festival is back early this year on Friday and Saturday. The change is due to a change in leadership for the event.
This year marks the first event since the Middlebury Summer Festival committee retired, and therefore the first that the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce is managing the two-day festival, as it runs under the chamber’s 501 status.
“It just seemed to be a natural home for it once the committee retired,” and Sheri Howland director of Middlebury Chamber of Commerce. “Although we have a lot of volunteers that help us so we’re very fortunate in that, as well as for our board members.”
The chamber is planning on bringing some new activities and vendors to the festival and bringing back some old favorites.
Among the new this year, Danny Bloss, a chalk artist, will be on site at East Park’s basketball court from 2-6 p.m. Friday. Kids can join in the fun alongside the artist. On Saturday, East Park will have a kid’s waterslide from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Throughout the weekend there will be dozens of activities to herald in the summertime including bed races and the annual parade. Bed races, which are relay style, begin at 1 p.m. and the last of the beds will be followed by the first of the parade, which has already received 53 applicants.
“One of our entries ordered 500 pounds of candy to pass out to kids,” Howland said.
This year’s parade marshal is Rosie Long, who started the Goshen Credit Bureau in 1951 and continued it for 55 years.
“She’s our community sweetheart,” Howland said. “Everyone is looking forward to seeing her in the parade.”
A cruise-in of Jeeps is scheduled to make an appearance at the parade, and then make their way down to Brown Street after the parade.
PERFORMERS
At Memorial Park’s Bandstand, there will be a total of nine performers throughout the weekend.
Friday
Friday performers include: Starving Artists from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Marty Miles from 1:30 – 3 p.m.; Point & Click from 3 – 4 p.m.; Buddy Pearson from 4 – 5 p.m.; Jamin’ Dan & Jeff from 5 – 6 p.m.; and Paul Decker & The Remnants from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Saturday
On Saturday, Barry & Rachel will perform from 2 – 3 p.m. and Hideous Business will close out the stage from 3:30 – 5 p.m.
WEEKEND ACTIVITIES
Weekend activities include:
• a garden tractor pull at Railroad Street from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday
• a pancake and sausage fundraiser at Sisters of Strength FUMC at East Park Pavilion from 7 – 11 a.m. Saturday
• a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Bristol Street, sponsored by LaGwana, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday
• the annual fishing tournament at Essenhaus Pond, sponsored by the Middlebury Parks Department, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday
• Better World Books free book bus at East Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday
• Back Porch BBQ at West on Warren from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Howland estimated nearly 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, and more. One particular group of vendors she was excited for was one offering fresh strawberries and seasonal vegetables, and another offering fresh flowers.
“We have strawberry shortcake, all sorts of iced coffee, ice cream, wood-fired pizza; we just have a variety of vendors,” she added. “We have just all sorts of diversity. There’s something for everyone.”
Middlebury Summer Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Middlebury.
For more information or to register for events or as a vendor, visit www.middleburyinchamber.com/summer-festival.