MIDDLEBURY — The town of Middlebury has secured a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce needed in order to fund a planned wastewater infrastructure upgrade on the town’s south side.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo issued a news release announcing that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding Middlebury the $1.4 million grant, which will be funded by the American Rescue Plan.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” Raimondo said in announcing the grant award. “This EDA investment will provide critical infrastructure needed to build economic resiliency and ensure that northern Indiana remains as a global leader in recreational vehicle production.”
According to Middlebury Town Manager Mary Cripe, the grant will be used to replace and relocate the town’s outdated Hardwoods Lift Station and support the growth of local industrial employers.
“Our south side of Middlebury is expanding with regards to industrial and commercial, and our Hardwoods Lift Station is in need of being replaced because of capacity,” Cripe said. “It’s an approximately $2 million project, so we applied for the $1.393 million grant.”
The EDA investment will be matched with $597,000 in local funds and is expected to retain 100 jobs, according to grantee estimates.
“The town estimates that the proposed $1.393 million EDA investment in public infrastructure, plus the town’s $597,000 match, for a total project size of $1.99 million, will produce an immediate private sector investment of $48 million, over 535,000 square feet of new industrial space, and 306 new jobs for the region from the activities of Jayco, Mid-States Specialty Eggs, Beacon Health and Indiana Transport,” Cripe said of the project’s overall impact. “So, it’s pretty significant for us.”
According to the news release, the grant is being funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities.
The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under the program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs, the release notes.
“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support locally-driven strategies to boost economic recovery efforts,” added Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo. “This EDA award in Middlebury, Indiana, will pave the way for industrial growth, new job opportunities and long-term regional economic resiliency.”
Asked about a timeline for the planned wastewater infrastructure upgrade, Cripe said her hope is to begin construction on the project by the summer of 2023.