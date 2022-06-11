MIDDLEBURY — Kristi Edlund, former deputy at Middlebury’s clerk-treasurer’s office, was awarded the Circle of Corydon for her 45 years of service.
The distinction, read by Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, notes, “Like the founders of our great state, many others have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people and, therefore, are deserving of consideration for membership in the Indiana General Assembly’s Circle of Corydon.”
The town of Corydon was the capital of Indiana during its establishment in 1816. The Circle of Corydon award was established in 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Edlund is the first Elkhart County resident to receive the distinction.
“I was honored,” Edlund said. “I mean, I just did my job for 45 years. ... If there was something that needed to be done I’d do it.”
Edlund became the town’s secretary on May 7, 1977.
“I was the first,” Edlund explained. “I dispatched police and the ambulance and answered the phone for the maintenance department.”
Back then, there were three separate telephone lines for each of the departments.
“We were down at the fire station, so I’d open up the doors and it the alarm and that was always fun. I sent out water and sewer bills, answered all the phones, went to town council meetings at the beginning, took the minutes …”
Edlund turned to her husband, Doug.
“What else did I do?” she asked him.
“What didn’t you do?” he replied. “Pretty much if anybody wanted to know anything, they would come to Kristi.”
Edlund also showed cemetery plots when department leaders were unavailable, and was a crossing guard at the school, among many other things.
“Most people don’t work 45 years in their entire life, let alone in one position,” Doug continued. “Her work ethic and the way she was dedicated to her job was a double bonus.”
When Edlund began, the town had reservations about hiring someone so young, for fear that she would move on quickly. Edlund was only 20 when she was hired.
“The town council president made me promise to stay for five years,” she recalled.
To the city’s surprise, Edlund stayed and continued with the town through much growth and many changes. When she began, the office was located where the current Middlebury Township Trustee’s Office is now, in the Middlebury Fire Station.
“I loved it, you know?” she said. “The first 25 years when I was down at the town hall … just being downtown and being with the people. … We had a public works guy, Ray Andrews, that says for 33 years, and I always thought, ‘I’m going to beat his record,’ so I did.”
When she arrived, she was given a manual typewriter, which she updated to an electric typewriter despite handwriting all the water and sewer bills for the town of about 500 at the time. Eventually, she’d upgrade to a computer.
“The town grew like crazy,” she said. “Our office grew a lot. There’s six people in the office now, when it was just me before.”
As the town expanded, Edlund eventually became the first deputy of the clerk-treasurer’s office.
“Her retirement is well-deserved, and the Town of Middlebury will forever be in debt for her faithful service,” King read from the proclamation.
Edlund worked alongside 36 different town council members, five clerk-treasurers, and five town managers over her tenure. Edlund retired on May 27 after 45 years of service to the town of Middlebury.
Rep. King nominated Edlund for “demonstrating, in life and in service, to the people of the State of Indiana, the qualities exemplified by our state’s greatest citizens.”
Edlund was officially declared to be a distinguished member of the Circle of Corydon on May 24.