MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury school board members are seeking to fill a board vacancy following the recent resignation of board president Paul Gayler.
According to Jayson Snyder, superintendent of Middlebury Community Schools, Indiana law requires that the school corporation promptly fill Gayler’s remaining term on the school board, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022. Gayler had served on the board since 2015, with two of those years as president.
In a news release issued Thursday morning, Snyder noted that state law requires the remaining school board members, by a majority vote, to fill the vacancy by appointing a person who meets all residence and other qualifications required of a regularly elected board member.
“Because Mr. Gayler was elected as the school board representative for District A (Town of Middlebury), the person chosen to fill the vacancy by the board must reside in that district and be otherwise qualified to run in an election for the seat he or she is filling,” he explained.
According to the release, school board policy and the school corporation’s election plan require that candidates for this seat on the board of school trustees be:
• An American citizen;
• A qualified voter;
• Twenty-one years of age or older; and
• A resident within the school corporation boundaries continuously for three years or more and one year or more in District A (Town of Middlebury) prior to the date of the appointment.
Those interested in being considered for this vacancy should submit a letter of interest and a completed candidate questionnaire by Nov. 10 to Mr. Gregg Eash, Board Vice President, Middlebury Community School Corporation, Board of School Trustees, 56853 Northridge Drive, Middlebury, IN, 46540.
Submissions may also be made digitally through the Middlebury Community Schools website.
Candidate questionnaires can be obtained by contacting the Middlebury Community Schools administration building by phone at 574-825-9425 or via email at mastk@mcsin-k12.org. They can also be found on the school corporation website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.