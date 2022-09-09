MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Fall Festival will continue Saturday with games, activities and music for the family in celebration of its 21st year.
The weekend festival will feature a pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser sponsored by the First United Methodist Church from 7 to 11 a.m. at East Park Pavilion.
Vendors and concessions return to East Park and Memorial Park at 9 a.m., along with the Middlebury Fall Festival Jeep Show sponsored by Relentless Jeeps downtown and a free book tent sponsored by Better World Books at East Park.
Beginning at 10 a.m., Face Painting by Samara will be at East Park, and the St. Joseph Valley Forgers with blacksmith John Latowski will also be doing demonstrations there.
Cornhole registration begins at 10 a.m., with roll call at 11 a.m. The tournament starts at 11:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the woodworking and carving demos will begin, along with a gaming trailer party, and acoustic gospel group Rusty Nail Crossing will take the stage at the Memorial Park Bandshell.
At noon, the Heartland Country Cloggers take the stage, followed by the Bluegrass group Barrel Scrapers at 2 p.m. Chairs and blankets are permitted for concerts.