MIDDLEBURY — Residents roasted hot dogs and toasted marshmallows for s'mores Friday night as they celebrated the season at the annual Hometown Harvest.
Approximately 75 people participated in the event at Trestle Terrace, which sits along the Little Elkhart River and is owned by the Friends of the Middlebury Parks. The event was part of Middlebury Then and Now, a non-profit organization that offers free events throughout the year in Middlebury.
A John Deere tractor pulled a wagon filled with hay bales on a short tour around town.
Before the sun went down, children worked on crafts in which they decorated foam pumpkins to take home. There were hay bales to sit on and many people brought chairs to pull up to two fire pits, which were donated for the evening.
