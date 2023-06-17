MIDDLEBURY — The First United Methodist Church of Middlebury will celebrate 170 years of service on 10 a.m. July 9. There will be special music and historical components to showcase the church’s history at this special homecoming celebration.
Many previous pastors have been invited to the celebration as special guests. Current and former members have received invitations to attend the service and to enjoy the cookout and picnic luncheon that will follow. A petting zoo will be on site to entertain small children during the picnic.
Since 1853 the Methodists have been providing religious services to the people of Middlebury. Early settlers of the town were former residents of Middlebury, Vermont. The settlers chose this area because it reminded them of the geographical area of their homeland. The early settler church services were held in the homes of the worshipers. Many times, the religious services were led by the members of the community, as the Circuit Rider Ministers could not physically be at each church service on every Sunday. Other stopping points on the circuit included Shipshewana and Topeka.
Over the past 170 years, the Methodists have gone from circuit riders to live streaming. Before and after the July 9 service, all visitors are invited to tour the new church facility. People are asked to pay particular attention to the stained-glass windows that were removed from the former church sanctuary and placed in their current locations. The family names on the stained-glass windows represent a memorial to those Methodists who worshiped in Middlebury for many years.
There will also be opportunity to view historical displays in the fellowship hall. Ladies of the church have designed a commemorative quilt that will be on display. The First United Methodist Church is located at 720 S. Main St. in Middlebury.
The dedication of the new church building was in the fall of 2018. Although the location of the Methodist Church has changed, the overall goal has remained the same — “Go into all the world and teach the gospel to every creature.”
All who are planning to attend are asked to RSVP to admin@fumcmiddlebury.org or to 574-825-2585.