MIDDLEBURY — One man was killed and another injured in one of the vehicles involved in a three-vehicle Thursday afternoon crash at the intersection of US HWY 20 and C.R. 43, east of Middlebury.
Oren Miller, 31, Middlebury, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to an Elkhart County Sherriff's Office news release. The driver of that vehicle, Jason Kelly, 47, Elkhart, was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the release, Miller was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash; Kelly was not.
The driver of another vehicle involved, Richard Holden, Russellville, Arkansas, was cited for improper passing on the right, but was not injured. The driver of the third vehicle involved, Ivan Ciric, 42, Parma, Ohio, was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
