MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 1:08 a.m. Sunday.
Elkhart County police reported Robert Heign, 58, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 east on C.R. 8, west of C.R. 35 when the vehicle went off the north side of C.R. 8 and struck a tree. Heign was the only occupant of the vehicle and had been wearing his seatbelt, according to police.
Heign was transported to Elkhart General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said in their news release about the incident they are continuing to investigate the crash.
