BRISTOL — An 80-year-old Middlebury man has died of his injuries following a three-vehicle collision Oct. 25.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Peter Hersey, 80, Middlebury, was driving his vehicle east on Ind. 120, east of C.R. 131, when he drifted left of center and sideswiped a second vehicle that was heading west on Ind. 120.
The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, driven by Matthew Lowe, 26, South Bend, to travel northwest toward the shoulder of the road and overturn an unknown number of times before colliding with a mailbox at 14957 Ind. 120, the report noted.
Following the collision with Lowe’s vehicle, Hersey’s vehicle then collided with the front of a third vehicle, driven by Joy Miller, 47, Goshen, that was also heading west on Ind. 120.
Lowe suffered right arm abrasions as a result of the collision, while Miller was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by Bristol EMS for treatment of left side and chest pain. Hersey, who was cited for driving left of center, was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Bristol EMS for treatment of a head injury.
According to an updated police report issued early Tuesday morning, the St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office advised that Hersey had died of his injuries while at Memorial Hospital at 6:02 p.m. Sunday.