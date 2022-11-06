MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury man is dead following a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning.
Andrew Hurtekant, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place at approximately 8:49 a.m. on C.R. 4, just east of Ind. 13, about three miles north of the Middlebury city limits, an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. The crash took place in rainy conditions with wet road surfaces.
The 1998 Jeep Wrangler Hurtekant was driving ran off the north side of the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over. Hurtekant, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle before becoming trapped underneath it.
There were no passengers in the jeep, which sustained total damage, the release added. The crash remains under investigation.