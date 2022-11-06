Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots today becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots late this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots into the afternoon. Waves 2 to 5 feet subsidiing to 1 to 3 feet tonight. Wind tonight, west winds 10 to 20 knots becoming northwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Waves building back to 2 to 5 feet. On Monday, northwest winds 15 to 25 knots becoming north 10 to 15 knots. Waves 3 to 5 feet subsiding to 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&