ELKHART — A warrant is out for the arrest of a Middlebury man who is accused of killing a man last week.
Darius Thomas, 26, was charged with murder Monday as investigators identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of Shamar Barnes on Feb. 5 in Elkhart.
Thomas had been out of prison for about nine months after serving time in a robbery case out of Goshen.
Detectives, after reviewing security video as part of the investigation, allege Thomas had parked a car at a Marathon gas station, 1226 S. Main St., in Elkhart while a backseat passenger got out and went into the store, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case. The driver, allegedly Thomas, is seen starting to get out of the car, but then ducks back in as Barnes crosses the gas station’s parking lot.
The driver then peeks out of the car, points a gun and fires apparently three shots, investigators said while recounting the video in the affidavit. Barnes is seen clutching his chest before running from the scene. The car also flees the gas station, with the backseat passenger still in the store, according to the affidavit.
Police, responding to a call around 4:25 p.m., found Barnes in a parking lot across the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, the affidavit shows. He was pronounced dead at Elkhart General Hospital around 4:55 p.m.
Investigators tracked the car from the surveillance video and found it parked behind a house in South Bend. From there, investigators followed the car’s registration to its owner. During an interview with police Saturday, the owner admitted knowing Thomas and had ridden with him in the car before he borrowed it about an hour-and-a-half before the shooting. Thomas then allegedly called the owner later, saying where the car was parked and that the keys were stuffed in a nearby mailbox, according to the affidavit.
Thomas was also identified as being in images taken from the surveillance video.
Meanwhile, investigators searched the car and found bullet casings on it. The keys, as described, were also found in a mailbox, according to the affidavit.
Thomas was charged in Elkhart County Circuit Court. A warrant for his arrest has also been issued.
This case comes less than a year after Thomas was released from prison, where he’d done time for robbery.
Thomas pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge in November 2012 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He had admitted to holding up a gas station along North Main Street that May when he was 17 years old. Another teen was also sentenced for his role in that robbery.
Court information shows Thomas was released from prison on probation in late 2016. But went back in less than a year later after admitting he violated his probation.
After serving the rest of his sentence, Thomas was released again around May 2020, according to Indiana Department of Corrections data.
