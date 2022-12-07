MIDDLEBURY — Heritage Intermediate School fifth-grader Micah Van Daele has a little holiday business going making wood craft projects and selling them.
This year he’s been creating Nativity sets and he’ll be selling them during Ornament Day at The Mill, 402 E. Warren St. Middlebury, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday.
As to how this enterprise started, Micah said his dad Josh is a remodeler.
“He’s good with wood and has all the equipment to cut it with,” Micah said.
Two years ago they did the first big project and made Christmas trees out of reclaimed wood and sold them at a church craft show. They made about 100 and sold out but people were asking for more so they made more until his dad ran out of wood.
Micah said he got the idea to make the Nativity sets from his mom, Jamie. “My mom made about 50 last year to give as gifts for Christmas and thought this might be a good idea for a project for me,” he said.
Micah said he started making them in October. The three-figure set includes Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus in a primitive art style. His dad sets up the jigsaw and Micah cuts them out. They make them in assembly-line style, so rather than hand sanding, they tumbled the pine blocks in a concrete mixer.
Micah spray paints them outdoors in batches, then glues on the heads and dad glues on Mary’s shawl.
Josh pointed out that Micah pays him for that labor and paid his mom last time for delivering the trees. He had a cousin helping cut them out this year, so the fifth-grader paid him too and he pays for all his supplies. Josh said he has a spread sheet of the orders.
“If you’re going to do it might as well make it like real life,” Josh said.
“We’re teaching him entrepreneurial skills,” Jamie said.
They made 200 Nativity sets and “sold a bunch already” from his mom’s post on Facebook and through her job at school, so they’ll probably have about 120 sets to sell at The Mill on Saturday.
When asked what he likes about it Micah said, “It’s fun to make money and it’s fun to make these things.”
Mom added he always likes to be out in the barn creating something.
He anticipates making about $1,000, but will have to divide it up to pay his helpers and give something to his church, too. Micah said he’d save most of his profit in the bank.
When asked if he was excited about the event on Saturday he said he was and maybe a little nervous as he’s not sure what to expect. He said making the wood crafts is something he wants to continue to do in the future.
Since they’re not sure how many sets they’ll have after this Saturday they didn’t want to provide contact information. Jamie said if there are any left she’ll probably list them on Marketplace, but to be sure to get one of Micah’s handmade Nativities for $12 a set, to stop in at The Mill.
When asked what his hopes are for people who purchase or receive his Nativity sets, Micah said, “I hope they’re happy with it and it looks nice in their house.”