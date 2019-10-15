MIDDLEBURY — Despite warnings from judges against cheater pumpkins, telling racers the Mallet-O-Justice would be brought out, a fraudulent fruit was spotted at the 3rd annual Pumpkin Race Saturday in Middlebury.
After the whistle was blown during the race on a pumpkin dressed in an emoji costume, it was determined Daniel Holderman of Goshen, representing the Middlebury Wastewater Department, was racing a watermelon. The crowd then chanted, “Smash it,” after learning about the watermelon.
Pumpkin racers were sent down the hill on West Warren in heats to determine the fastest pumpkin in the general public and corporate/public figure categories.
For one group, it was the third time in a row to win the Most Spirited Group Award.
“Charlotte’s Web” was the theme for a group of cousins. The Stoffels and the Van Daeles, who are from Middlebury, and the Zimmermans are from Goshen, included participants from age 1 through 11.
The net proceeds of the race will be used to purchase weighted blankets to donate to local autistic children.
