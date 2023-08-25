MIDDLEBURY — It took Middlebury Food Pantry a mere five hours to raise $10,000 Friday.
Middlebury Food Pantry Executive Director Pam Bingaman voluntarily “locked” herself into the food pantry with a goal of reaching $10,000 before she was released.
"You all have far surpassed my wildest dreams today," Bingaman said.
The goal was part of a generous matching donation. The pantry has had matching goals before, but this one is different.
“A lot of times we have these matches around the holidays, which is also a good time, but the end of summer is kind of a lean time for us,” she explained. “Families have been away on vacation and doing other things. In the meantime, the clients are still coming into the food pantry so it’s nice to replenish our coffers this time of year.”
In the past, matching challenges have been for three weeks to a month, but this one, which began at noon Friday, featured Bingaman, "padlocked in the pantry" until they reached the goal.
Bingaman explained that for most people, the need for a food pantry is a temporary situation. Nearly 40 new families come every week, some only one time, some for a few weeks or months.
“There is a huge gap in the economy between people in the poverty level that qualify for assistance and then people that actually earn enough to pay all of their monthly bills and save some money,” Bingaman said. “Those are generally the people that we have — 80% of our clients that come here are employed if they’re not elderly or already on disability — but they’re employed at like $12 an hour or $15 an hour and it’s just not enough to pay their rent and that sort of thing.”
Bingaman added that the need is climbing. So far this year, they’ve helped around 38% more families than this time last year, with anywhere from 100 to 200 families coming out on Saturdays.
“With the costs rising, we’ve really been feeling that here,” she said.
The food pantry also has a weekly most-needed list on Facebook to help keep track of what’s most in need.
“There are a lot of folks that call me up and they’ll say ‘Would you rather have food or money?’ And I say, ‘Yes.’" Bingaman said. "There is no wrong answer when it comes to donating things here. Nothing goes to waste.”
Cooking oil, cereal, condiments, hot dogs, cleaning supplies, and items for Kidzpax are needed regularly.
Bingaman's goal was to have the money raised by 6 p.m., so she could attend the first home football game at Northridge High School, and said she was willing to miss the game to raise the money if needed.
“I’m committed to be here as long as it takes,” Bingaman said. “God can help with the impossible.”
Irish Dave also hosted a livestream of Bingaman's time in the pantry, featuring guest appearances throughout the day.
Bingaman said there was a woman with cash outside when the fundraising campaign started, and envelopes in the mailbox to be opened, too.
At 10 minutes before 5 p.m., the duo announced that they had just $380 left to raise. When the announcement came, the calls, texts, and support didn't stop and within five minutes, the remainder had been met and topped. With the matching donation, the pantry raised $20,000.
For more information or to donate to the Middlebury Food Pantry, visit www.middlebury-bridge.org.