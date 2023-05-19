MIDDLEBURY — Babies Basic Needs Corp. runs out of the Middlebury Food Pantry, located at 13307 C.R. 19 in Middlebury every Saturday except for holidays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in which time they provide baby supplies to the families that show up.
Kelsey Tubbs, CEO and founder, shared that the program has been in operation since August of 2019.
“We provide diapers, pull-ups, baby wash, toddler shampoo, baby wipes, Free & Clear laundry detergent and more to children in need throughout the Michiana community,” she said.
The organization came about after a conversation about the five major needs in the community during a Middlebury Lions Club meeting. Throughout the meeting, the need for diapers in the community was a prevalent topic and started the journey to the nonprofit with The Cub Kits Project. It expanded from there.
“The Middlebury Food Pantry has allowed us to operate out of their building since the beginning, and we couldn’t have chosen a better nonprofit to collaborate with,” Tubbs said. “In February of 2020, when COVID struck, we separated from the Lions Club as the need was just too big to cover on limited funding. We became a 501©(3) nonprofit organization ourselves later that year and have been helping to provide basic needs for children in the community ever since, solely on donations from the Michiana community.”
Tubbs expressed that the mission of Babies Basic Needs Corp. is to ensure no child goes without their basic needs.
“We try to eliminate barriers to our service,” she said. “You need to be a parent or legal guardian (if a guardian, they also need proof of guardianship), and all you need to receive help is your ID and a birth certificate for each child in need of diapers. We don’t believe in borders. If you need help, we are here for you regardless of where your home is located. We distribute almost every Saturday (exceptions only at Thanksgiving and Christmas) from 8-11 a.m. You simply park in a numbered spot and a volunteer will come out and let you know what to do next. Our process is simple you bring your documents fill out a short form, and we’ll bring the items you need out to your car,” she said.
Tubbs said she appreciates each and every person who donates and volunteers for the nonprofit, as well as sharing her hopes that members of the community use the resources that Babies Basic Needs Corp. offers.
“We hope to see you Saturday,” she said. “We are here to help with no judgment, regardless of your circumstances.”
For more information on Babies Basic Needs Corp., visit babiesbnc.org or call 574-218-5481.