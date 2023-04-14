GOSHEN — At least two Elkhart County School districts responded Friday to a statewide email bomb threat.
"Early this morning, the Indiana State Police was made aware of an email message sent to several dozen Indiana schools threatening the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses," an ISP news release stated.
The threat came in at 10:50 p.m. Thursday to approximately 35 school districts in total, including reportedly Middlebury and Fairfield Community Schools.
"We immediately allocated all intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat, to include communication with the Department of Education, our local, county, and federal law enforcement partners," the ISP release stated. "At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools. The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing."
Middlebury Community Schools provided a statement Friday.
"Throughout the night, MCS administrators and police swept all seven schools and found nothing suspicious," a news release stated. "However, out of an abundance of caution MCS will have an E-Learning day on Friday, April 14. This will allow for continued communication with police and Homeland Security, and a second sweep of all facilities. Our seven schools are currently closed to everyone until cleared by law enforcement."
FCS Superintendent Dr. Carrie Cannon said that their school district will be taking similar precautions, including an e-learning day for Friday as well as blocking off entrances to school buildings and coordinating efforts will law enforcement.
"We take the safety of our students, staff and community very seriously and appreciate you partnering with us in that effort," Cannon said in a statement.
The Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for students, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said in their statement.