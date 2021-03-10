MIDDLEBURY — A collaboration between two local companies and Jersey City, New Jersey, will help homeless women.
Jersey City Director of Health & Human Services Stacy Flanagan saw an increased number of homeless women living in unsanitary conditions and decided to do something that could improve their lives.
Flanagan researched, and then reached out to Infinity Trailers in Elkhart and Diamond Trailers & Specialty Vehicles in Middlebury to collaborate on creating buses that women could shower and do their laundry in.
Currently, there are two buses being configured for this project. Each bus will be able to accommodate eight women at a time and will have two showers, a restroom and a laundry facility.
Diamond Trailers and Specialty Vehicles President Eric Stutzman said the buses might also include a counseling center for homeless women.
“We’re excited about it, how we can make a difference,” he said. “It’s not just the trailers we build, but we enjoy seeing and making a difference in our clients’ and people’s lives around the world.”
Bob Earley, director of Sales and Marketing for Diamond, said, “We were humbled and honored to be asked to collaborate on this project. So many people are less fortunate than the rest of us, some due to circumstances outside of their control. So, when Infinity and Jersey City reached out to us to collaborate, we just said ‘we’re in.’”
