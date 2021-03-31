MIDDLEBURY — Jayson Snyder, an administrator with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp., has been chosen as the next superintendent of Middlebury Community Schools.
Pending official approval at their April 13 board meeting, MCS board members announced in an early Wednesday morning news release that Snyder’s hiring as the district’s next superintendent will be effective July 1.
With his hiring, Snyder will replace longtime MCS Superintendent Jane Allen, who is retiring at the end of the current school year after serving nearly a decade as head of the district. Her last day will be June 30.
According to the news release, Snyder is currently the director of talent acquisition and development for the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp. in St. Joseph County.
“In this role, he led and supported all matters related to K-12 curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the school district,” the release states. “Dr. Snyder oversaw 11 of PHM’s 15 schools while also mentoring and coaching administrators.”
Over the last four years, Snyder led PHM’s effort to recruit and hire numerous administrators and over 150 certified teachers. Snyder also worked closely with the PHM Teachers’ Association, serving six years on the District’s Administrative Team during the collective bargaining process.
“He oversaw the district’s non-resident transfer practices in order to maximize enrollment and generate new, ongoing revenue,” the release notes. “Additionally, he developed the current district-wide system for Response to Intervention and worked with other PHM administrators to improve the process of teacher observation via an instructional coaching model.”
Prior to his four years of central office experience at PHM, Snyder served as principal at Meadow’s Edge Elementary, earning five consecutive “A” ratings as well as state and national recognition for student achievement in a Title I school, according to the release.
During his 18 years in public education, Snyder has also served as a middle school assistant principal and taught at both the elementary and middle school levels.
Snyder currently holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Purdue University, a master’s degree in educational administration from Indiana University South Bend, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from Purdue University. He is also certified in human resources from the Indiana Association of School Business Officials.
According to the release, Snyder previously earned recognition as an Indiana District 2 Principal of the Year, IUSB Excellence in Administration award winner, and was named a Michiana Forty Under 40 winner in 2014 by the St. Joseph County Chamber of Commerce.
Snyder and his wife, Jen, have been married for 18 years. They have two daughters, Isabel, 14, and Katelyn, 12.
