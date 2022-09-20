MIDDLEBURY — A local child and her family were honored during a national event supporting disabilities this past weekend.
Cynthia Chambers, 2, of Middlebury, appeared in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk at Times Square video presentation.
The one-hour video contained roughly 500 photographs of children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.
Bridgette, Cynthia’s mother, said the family wasn’t able to attend the event in person, but they did watch it live.
“We were all crying in our living room,” she said. “It's emotional to be able to see Cynthia represented in such a large scale.”
The photo of Cynthia was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. The Times Square Buddy Walk is the flagship buddy walk, having taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations.
The Chambers family, mother Bridgette said, generally attends the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) out of Noble County and their region’s buddy walk earlier in the month.
Since her daughter’s diagnosis, Bridgette has become an advocate for those living with Down Syndrome in Elkhart County. As the founder of nonprofit Designer Space, Chambers is seeking to design and craft accommodations in a variety of spaces for people living with disabilities. Their mission is to “add value to disabled youth by providing opportunities for inclusion, advocacy, and accessibility,” and it’s done in many ways.
“I have two older daughters and what we found is that we can’t enroll (Cynthia and the others) in gymnastics at the same place,” Chambers explained. “They don't have the knowledge or skillset to be able to teach (children with disabilities).”
With Designer Space, along with therapists, Chambers is creating a curriculum, to take to schools and other places of learning to teach general public educators how to teach children with disabilities.
“(I) Was in a preschool last fall and they had a child with a disability," she said, "and I asked them — they knew that they were going to have this child in the class — and I asked what steps they took to better improve his quality of life and education and if they used their continuing education hours to help learn about him and not one of those teachers did.”
Chambers said its her goal to have all spaces be inclusive of those with disabilities.
“It's really about being able to implement adaptions and having the knowledge on how to do so," she said. "Simple things such as mobility or dexterity. ... What can you do in that class and what tools can you have to help her also understand? Whether it be a visual step-by-step or a different type of scissors. You don't need to expand your space. You just need to make your space more accommodating to those that have additional needs.”
For more information on the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Buddy Walk, visit them online at https://ndss.org.