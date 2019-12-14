MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury barn housing calves, dogs and chickens burned to the ground Saturday afternoon as the result of an apparent heat lamp malfunction.
Middlebury and Jefferson fire departments were dispatched to the blaze, located on the property of Anne and Eugene Lehman at 59832 C.R. 35, at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to Anne, the large barn, which measured approximately 300 feet long by 50 feet wide, was housing about 10 calves, several chickens, and a dog with a litter of week-old puppies, which the family was trying to keep warm with a heat lamp.
“We looked out, and there was smoke coming out of the building. It started in the back end,” Anne said of discovering the blaze. “So it was something to do with the heat lamp.”
Working for about a half hour to get the flames under control, firefighters ultimately deemed the barn a total loss and pulled back, letting the structure burn to the ground.
“The dogs didn’t get out, or the chickens, but the calves were chased out,” Anne said of the loss of animals resulting from the fire. No other injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Anne noted that the barn had been in her family since at least the early 1970s.
