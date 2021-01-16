MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury, Bristol, Jefferson Township and Clinton Township firefighters extinguished a barn fire near Middlebury Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called at 10:42 a.m. to 15374 C.R. 18, for a single-story barn fire.
Middlebury Fire Capt. Scott Dreamer said there were no injuries from the fire, including livestock. Damage was limited to the structure only, he said. And there was no damage to the adjacent houses.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, Dreamer said.
