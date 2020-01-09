MIDDLEBURY — For Linda Pieri, 2020 will be a year of giving.
The Middlebury artist is slated to lead five free painting events in the coming months, with space allotted for 50 participants each date at multiple local sites.
“This is my year to give back to the community, the county,” Pieri said from her home studio, natural light kissing her workspace and numerous hung pieces. “I just love the idea of large groups. I have so much fun.”
Pieri’s series — the “Great Paint-Off” — is made possible, in part, by a $1,000 grant awarded by Vibrant Communities through its Little Big Ideas initiative. There is no registration; participants will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will be provided acrylic paints, brushes, easels, aprons, palettes and more as they create on 9-inch-by-12-inch canvases.
“It may intimidate some people, but they’ll be shocked at what they come away with after an hour and a half of painting,” Pieri said.
At each session, Pieri will have a completed painting for reference and will progress through a second painting alongside attendees, in addition to a roaming the space to assist participants. A portable speaker and headset will help Pieri project as she instructs.
Subjects will be kept secret until the beginning of each meeting, she said, as Pieri believes revealing them could possibly discourage prospective painters.
“If you have simple guidance, it’s amazing what will come out of you. Everyone’s are going to look different, because we put our own personality into the painting,” she said. “And they gotta get out of that thought that it has to be perfect, because it doesn’t; we’re here to have fun and tap into your imagination.”
Pieri estimates she has taught more than 1,800 people — ages 6 to 92 —in acrylic painting and graphite drawing over the past 10 years. Born in Kendallville, Pieri graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School before studying studio art at University of North Texas for two years and graphic design and illustration at the Art Institute of Dallas for an additional two years.
Upon her return to northern Indiana as a graphic designer, Pieri said she began to encounter locals interested in her artistic instruction, a role she had never previously assumed.
“I’ve enjoyed people wanting to learn art because the schools are dropping art slowly,” she said. “They’re realizing, ‘Oh, I want my kid to do art,’ and there’s no place to do it. I never meant to teach.
“… I’m totally amazed by people. I love to bring the a-ha moment out of them.”
